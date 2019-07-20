Photo Flash: First Look at KING LEAR at Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater at the Art of Acting Studio

The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company (Tom Oppenheim, Artistic Director) has announced a limited engagement of William Shakespeare's King Lear. Under the direction of Nike Doukas, the production will feature H. Richard Greene in the title role, Mark Bramhall as Gloucester, Stephen Caffrey as Kent, and David Sussman as The Fool. Opening is set for Thursday, July 18, at 8pm.

The ensemble will include (in alphabetical order) Valerie Lynn Brett, Kristin Couture, Christopher Dietrich, Kyle T. Hester, Michael Thor Kuzmack, Anthony Malone, Jenn O'Brien, Bernardo Pacheco, Chris Ramirez, Jesse Steccato, and Jeffrey Treadway. Set design is by Johnny Patrick Yoder, lighting design is by Raymond Jones, and costume design is by Julie Keen. The production manager/prop designer is Fadhia C. Marcelin.

How do we respond and who do we become when we are tested by enormous change? King Lear is facing the end of his reign, his third and favorite daughter is leaving him for marriage, and his closest advisers are challenging his decisions. In this brutal, profound, and mythic play, plots are devised, parents are pitted against children, and disguise becomes a means of forestalling ruin. King Lear contains some of Shakespeare's most beautiful and compelling language, exploring what it means to be human, what it means to love, and how we learn to become better, loving beings.

King Lear will run Thursday, July 18 thru Saturday, August 3, at 8pm (no performances on July 21, 22, 23, 28, and 29). Tickets are $20 in advance and may be purchased online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10432609 or by phone at (323) 601-5310. All seats are Pay What You Can 30 minutes prior to curtain. The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theatre is located at the Art of Acting Studio, 1017 N. Orange Drive in Hollywood, 90038.





