Photo Flash: First Look at JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA at Ensemble Theatre Company

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the third show of its 2019-20 Season, with a musical adaptation of the gloriously romantic comedy, JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA, book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs, Jane Eyre), adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, musical direction by Brent Schindele, choreography by Jean Michelle Sayeg and directed by Andrew Barnicle.

Jane Austen's Emma begins previews on Thursday, February 6, opens on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

A charming and clever musical adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, from the Tony Award-nominated composer of Daddy Long Legs and Jane Eyre. A beautiful, witty, and determined young woman plays matchmaker in disastrous ways, leading to a whirlwind of complications and, eventually, her own self-discovery. Living with her hypochondriac father, Emma is the busybody who manages the town's social calendar and currently wants to get her friend Harriet wed.

Will it be to the dashing Mr. Elton (who secretly loves Emma)? Or could it be Robert Martin, who truly loves Harriet, but Emma will have none of it! Or perhaps to Frank Churchill whom the town seems to gossip about way too much although no one really knows much about him. Romantic entanglements unravel and ensue but will true love win the day in the end?

"We start the new decade with this gorgeous musical from Paul Gordon, Jane Austen's Emma," commented Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director. "A glorious cast led by Broadway veterans Samantha Eggers and Kevin Earley, with an extraordinary creative team all under the helm of Andrew Barnicle's direction promise a deliciously romantic start to the new decade for our subscribers and audiences."





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You