Photo Flash: Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal Bring ACOUSTICALLY SPEAKING To Catalina Bar & Grill

Chris Isaacson Presents presented Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp: Acoustically Speaking at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood. Acoustically Speaking features two Broadway favorites and original stars of Rent coming together to celebrate music, memories, and their 20-year friendship.

Acoustically Speaking featured sets by each artist as they share songs that have influenced their lives. Pascal and Rapp also treated their audiences to several songs from the Broadway musical Rent which is where they met and which is currently celebrating its 23rd anniversary.

Adam Pascal started singing at age 12 and has been performing in bands, as a solo artist, in movies, and on Broadway ever since. He originated the role of Roger Davis in the off-Broadway production of Rent (1996) and continued in the role when the show moved to Broadway later that year. He was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical and won Drama League and Obie Awards for his performance. After appearing in the feature film SLC Punk! Pascal returned to Broadway in Disney's Aida, and then played the Emcee in Cabaret at Studio 54 as well as appearing alongside Josh Groban and Idina Menzel in Chess In Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. Pascal has recorded two solo CDs: Model Prisoner (2000) and Civilian (2004). He reprised his role of Roger in the film version of Rent, which also featured many other original Broadway cast members including Adam Rapp. Pascal has two films currently in release, Falling Star and American Primitive.

Anthony Rapp is perhaps best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent. He reprised his role in the film version opposite other members of the original cast including Anthony Rapp. Acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old, his Broadway credits include Some Americans Abroad, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons (with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, when he was 12 years old) and most recently he starred on Broadway in the hit musical If/Then. Film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, David Searching, Road Trip, and A Beautiful Mind. On television, Rapp has been seen on The Lazarus Man, The X-Files, The Beach Boys: An American Family, Kidnapped, and Law & Order: SVU. Rapp's book entitled "Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent" (Simon & Schuster) is about his struggle to balance the demands of life in the theatre with his responsibility to his family during his mother's battle with cancer. He recently adapted the book into a solo show.

Photo Credit: Tony D Photography





