Photo Flash: Actors Repertory Theatre and All the Queen's Men Present CINDERELLA TOPSY TURVY For Pride 2019

Santa Monica Playhouse resident companies Actors Repertory Theatre and All the Queen's Men present the Cinderella Topsy Turvy for Pride 2019 - a gender-bending musical re-imagining of the classic romantic tale for PRIDE 2019 on stage late nights at Santa Monica Playhouse Fridays and Saturdays at 10 pm through June 23rd.

A delightful re-imagining of the classic Cinderella tale brings you upside-down casting - half original practices, half Gilbert and Sullivan, half just plain fun. Meet a handsome Prince, silly stepsisters, a befuddled king, and an out-of-the-box steampunk Fairygodmother. Added delights are the outrageously playful period costumes and the heart-warming romance that blooms with the assistance of a glass slipper, a feather duster, and a truly magical wand. A gentle prod at stereotypical gender roles, this light-hearted send-up is a hilarious twist on the classic tale. Featuring Quint E! rwin, Tiffany Haile, Sarai Jimenez, Luke Martin McMahan, Joseph Perez, Graham Silbert..

Fridays and Saturdays at 10 pm; All tickets $20 (ticket includes a complimentary glass of champagne) buy on line at https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/cinderella-pride-2019.html or call 310-394-9779 x1

Santa Monica Playhouse is at 1211 4th Street (between Wilshire & Arizona), Santa Monica, CA 90401-1391.By public transportation: take the Santa Monica Blue Bus or the LA Metro Rapid #720, exit at 4th and Wilshire,or take the Expo line to Colorado and 4th. The Playhouse is four blocks north of the station.



Graham Silbert and Joey Perez

Tiffany Haile, Graham Silbert

Joey Perez, Tiffany Haile, Graham Silbert

Graham Silbert

Joey Perez

Tiffany Haile

Luke Mahon





