Photo Flash: A Look Back At (mostly)musicals: KEEP THE CHANGE

(mostly)musicals returned to Upstairs at Vitello's on Monday April 8, 2019 with an exciting evening featuring songs about change of all kinds. Scroll down for photos of the night!

Led by music director Gregory Nabours, (mostly)musicals: KEEP THE CHANGE featured performances from Amanda Kruger (UMPO STRANGER THINGS), Emily Clark (STEALING FOCUS), Eric B. Anthony (B'way: THE LION KING, HAIRSPRAY), Jeffrey Polk (B'way: 5 GUYS NAMED MOE), Mark Jacobson (Nickelodeon: "Henry Danger"), and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award) plus exciting first-timers April L. Nixon (B'way: TOMMY, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ), Carlie Craig ("MadTV"), Elizabeth Adabale (COLOR PURPLE at Greenway Arts), Jennifer Sun Bell (Showtime:"Kidding"), Michael Scott Harris (national tour: PHANTOM), Molly Stilliens (RAGTIME at Pasadena Playhouse), Nick Sacks (B'way: DEAR EVAN HANSEN), and Vincent Perez (PIPPIN a! t DOMA Theatre)!

And some things should never change, like our open mic afterparty, where the audience can take the stage, hosted by Emily Clark and Mark Jacobson!

Mark your calendars now for the next edition of (mostly)musicals, on Monday, June 3, 2019! Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at http://www.vitellosrestaurant.com. (There will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following.

Vitello's Restaurant is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @ /mostlymusicals





