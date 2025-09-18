Photo Exclusive: GO PLAY! At The Odyssey Theatre First Look

The new comedy runs September 20–November 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.
The Odyssey Theatre will present the world premiere of GO PLAY!, a new comedy written and directed by Barra Grant (Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, A Mother, a Daughter and a Gun). See photos of the production.
The production opens Saturday, September 20, 2025, and runs through November 2.
GO PLAY! follows three strangers and their dogs meeting for the first time at a neighborhood dog park. While the humans stumble through crises and unexpected connections, their canine companions—a flamboyant show poodle, a pampered Yorkie, and a scrappy rescue—offer sharp-witted commentary that often makes more sense than their owners. Equal parts playful and poignant, the comedy explores the way unlikely encounters can change our lives.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox.
Peter Pasco, Christopher Schellenger, and Janine Venable
Christopher Schellenger, Scott Golden, and Ralph Cole, Jr.
Susan Huckle, Ralph Cole, Jr., Lisa Joffrey, Peter Pasco, Christopher Schellenger
Scott Golden and Lisa Joffrey, Janine Venable
Ralph Cole, Jr. and Christopher Schellenger
Janine Venable and Lisa Joffrey
