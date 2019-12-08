Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg

The Wallis and For The Record present LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, the multimedia concert celebration of one of the most beloved holiday films of all time and the biggest, record-breaking hit in The Wallis' history, which is back by popular demand, now as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition with performances beginning the day before Thanksgiving (November 27) and running through the weekend following Christmas (December 29).

Returning from the 2018 production are Rex Smith (RIAA Gold® recording artist), Carrie Manolakos (Broadway's Mamma Mia!, Wicked), Doug Kreeger (Broadway's Les Misérables), Tomasina Abate (For The Record's Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Tarantino), Carson Higgins (international tour of Green Day's American Idiot) and the multi-dimensional Emily Lopez. New this year to the lineup of outstanding performers are Rogelio Douglas Jr. (In the Heights and The Little Mermaid on Broadway), Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Taboo in the West End, American Idiot and Rent on Broadway), Jon Robert Hall (Fox's Grease: Live, "Glee"), Chris Mann (NBC's "The Voice," The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour), James Byous (Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Netflix's "Westside"), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole), singer/songwriter/actress Aubrie Sellers (one of Rolling Stone's best country albums of the year), Gabriela Francesca Carrillo (American Mariachi, Netflix's Homecoming), Levi Jesse Smith (A Bronx Tale: The Musical, It's a Wonderful Life, Mary Poppins and The Music Man on Broadway), young singer/actress Nayah Damasen, John Battagliese and accomplished violinist Molly Rogers.

John Battagliese
John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
Declan Bennett, Tomasina Abate, John Battagliese, Aubrie Sellers, Levi Smith, and Jon Robert Hall

Ruby Lewis and Rogelio Douglas Jr
Ruby Lewis and Rogelio Douglas Jr

Nayah Damasen, James Byous, Levi Smith, and Jon Robert Hall
Nayah Damasen, James Byous, Levi Smith, and Jon Robert Hall

James Byous
James Byous

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis and Rogelio Douglas Jr
Ruby Lewis and Rogelio Douglas Jr

Ruby Lewis and Rogelio Douglas Jr
Ruby Lewis and Rogelio Douglas Jr

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
Nayah Damasen, Emily Lopez, Aubrie Sellers, Gabriela Carrillo, Tomasina Abate, Carrie Manolakos, Ruby Lewis, Rogelio Douglas Jr, James Byous, Doug Kreeger, Declan Bennett, Carson Higgins, and Levi Smith

Molly Rogers and Tom Zmuda
Molly Rogers and Tom Zmuda

Rex Smith
Rex Smith

Jon Robert Hall
Jon Robert Hall

Levi Smith and Jon Robert Hall
Levi Smith and Jon Robert Hall

Levi Smith and Jon Robert Hall
Levi Smith and Jon Robert Hall

Levi Smith
Levi Smith

Levi Smith
Levi Smith

Levi Smith, Doug Kreeger, and Aubrie Sellers
Levi Smith, Doug Kreeger, and Aubrie Sellers

Levi Smith and Aubrie Sellers
Levi Smith and Aubrie Sellers

Doug Kreeger
Doug Kreeger

Rex Smith and John Battagliese
Rex Smith and John Battagliese

Declan Bennett
Declan Bennett

Declan Bennett
Declan Bennett

Aubrie Sellers, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, Ruby Lewis, and John Battagliese
Aubrie Sellers, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, Ruby Lewis, and John Battagliese

Aubrie Sellers, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, Ruby Lewis, and John Battagliese
Aubrie Sellers, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, Ruby Lewis, and John Battagliese

Jon Robert Hall
Jon Robert Hall

James Byous
James Byous

Carrie Manolakos
Carrie Manolakos

Tomasina Abate, Carrie Manolakos, and Ruby Lewis
Tomasina Abate, Carrie Manolakos, and Ruby Lewis

Carrie Manolakos
Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis, Rex Smith, Emily Lopez, Gabriela Carrillo, Carrie Manolakos, Aubrie Sellers, and Molly Rogers

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis, Emily Lopez, Rex Smith, Carrie Manolakos, Gabriela Carrillo, Aubrie Sellers, and Molly Rogers

Gabriela Carrillo and Declan Bennett
Gabriela Carrillo and Declan Bennett

Declan Bennett and Gabriela Carrillo
Declan Bennett and Gabriela Carrillo

Aubrey Sellers
Aubrey Sellers

Aubrey Sellers
Aubrey Sellers

Gabriela Carrillo
Gabriela Carrillo

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis and Doug Kreeger
Ruby Lewis and Doug Kreeger

Ruby Lewis and Doug Kreeger
Ruby Lewis and Doug Kreeger

Tomasina Abate
Tomasina Abate

Tomasina Abate
Tomasina Abate

Levi Smith
Levi Smith

Rex Smith, Carson Higgins, Molly Rogers, Emily Lopez, and Carson Higgins
Rex Smith, Carson Higgins, Molly Rogers, Emily Lopez, and Carson Higgins

Jon Robert Hall and Levi Smith
Jon Robert Hall and Levi Smith

Aubrie Sellers
Aubrie Sellers

Tomasina Abate
Tomasina Abate

Declan Bennett
Declan Bennett

Declan Bennett, Jon Robert Hall, Tomasina Abate, and Aubrie Sellers
Declan Bennett, Jon Robert Hall, Tomasina Abate, and Aubrie Sellers

Aubrie Sellers
Aubrie Sellers

Tom Zmuda and Molly Rogers
Tom Zmuda and Molly Rogers

Rogelio Douglas Jr
Rogelio Douglas Jr

James Byous, Carson Higgins, Rogelio Douglas Jr, and Jon Robert Hall
James Byous, Carson Higgins, Rogelio Douglas Jr, and Jon Robert Hall

Rogelio Douglas Jr and Ruby Lewis
Rogelio Douglas Jr and Ruby Lewis

Carrie Manolakos
Carrie Manolakos

Nayah Damasen
Nayah Damasen

Nayah Damasen
Nayah Damasen

Nayah Damasen
Nayah Damasen

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
James Byous, Molly Rogers, Rogelio Douglas Jr, Nayah Damasen, Levi Smith, Ruby Lewis, Carson Higgins, and Emily Lopez

Nayah Damasen
Nayah Damasen

Gabriela Carrillo
Gabriela Carrillo

Tomasina Abate, Carson Higgins, and Declan Bennett
Tomasina Abate, Carson Higgins, and Declan Bennett

Gabriela Carrillo
Gabriela Carrillo

Gabriela Carrillo and Declan Bennett
Gabriela Carrillo and Declan Bennett

Doug Kreeger and Tomasina Abate
Doug Kreeger and Tomasina Abate

Molly Rogers and Tom Zmuda
Molly Rogers and Tom Zmuda

Molly Rogers, Tom Zmuda, and Carson Higgins
Molly Rogers, Tom Zmuda, and Carson Higgins

Alex Csillag and Carson Higgins
Alex Csillag and Carson Higgins

John Battagliese and Carrie Manolakos
John Battagliese and Carrie Manolakos

Doug Kreeger, Tomasina Abate, Declan Bennett, and Gabriela Carrillo
Doug Kreeger, Tomasina Abate, Declan Bennett, and Gabriela Carrillo

Alex Csillag, Molly Rogers, and Tom Zmuda
Alex Csillag, Molly Rogers, and Tom Zmuda

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
Tom Zmuda, Molly Rogers, Doug Kreeger, Rex Smith, Aubrie Sellers, Gabriela Carrillo, Jon Robert Hall, and Carson Higgins

Rogelio Douglas Jr, Ruby Lewis, and James Byous
Rogelio Douglas Jr, Ruby Lewis, and James Byous

Ruby Lewis, John Battagliese, Carrie Manolakos, Rex Smith, and James Byous
Ruby Lewis, John Battagliese, Carrie Manolakos, Rex Smith, and James Byous

Rex Smith, Carrie Manolakos, John Battagliese, and James Byous
Rex Smith, Carrie Manolakos, John Battagliese, and James Byous

Ruby Lewis, Levi Smith, Nayah Damasen, and Carrie Manolakos
Ruby Lewis, Levi Smith, Nayah Damasen, and Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
Tom Zmuda, Molly Rogers, Doug Kreeger, Tomasina Abate, Rogelio Douglas Jr, Levi Smith, and Nayah Damasen

Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
James Byous, Aubrie Sellers, Jon Robert Hall, Declan Bennett, Gabriela Carrillo, Carson Higgins, and Emily Lopez

The Company
The Company

The Company
The Company

The Compamy
The Compamy

The Company
The Company



