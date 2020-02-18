Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Of 3D Theatricals' KINKY BOOTS

3-D Theatricals continues its 2019-2020 season with Kinky Boots, winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production, which will be directed by Tony Award nominee John Tartaglia (Broadway's Avenue Q and Shrek The Musical) and choreographed by Linda Love Simmons (3-D Theatricals' Once The Musical) with musical direction and conducting by Benet Braun (La Mirada Theatre's Grumpy Old Men: The Musical). Kinky Boots will play February 14-March 1 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA). Opening night is Saturday, February 15.



Kinky Boots features a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy, La Cage aux Folles), and music and lyrics by Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth. The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Musical arrangements and orchestrations are by Stephen Oremus.



Kinky Boots will star Cornelius Jones Jr. (Lola), Lukas Poost (Charlie Price), and Emily Goglia (Lauren), with Sia Arvinger (Ensemble), Eric Stanton Betts (Angel), Candice Rochelle Berge (Pat/Ensemble), Chris Bey (Ensemble), Chris Bona (Ensemble), Myles A. Carr (Young Lola), Jake DuPree (Angel/Dance Captain), Zach Fogel (Richard Bailey/Ensemble), Javier Garcia (Don), Matthew Garcia (Young Charlie), Cameron Gilliam (Harry/Ensemble), Callum Gugger (Angel), Ceron Jones (Simon Sr./Ensemble), Gerry Kenneth (Angel), Candi Milo (Trish/Ensemble), Christopher Mosley (Angel), Guy Noland (Mr. Price/Ensemble), Dayna Sauble (Nicola), Linda Love Simmons (Ensemble), Jeff Skowron (George), Molly Stilliens (Ensemble), and Rodrigo Varandas (Announcer/Angel).





