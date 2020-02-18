Advertisement

Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Of 3D Theatricals' KINKY BOOTS

Feb. 18, 2020  

3-D Theatricals continues its 2019-2020 season with Kinky Boots, winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production, which will be directed by Tony Award nominee John Tartaglia (Broadway's Avenue Q and Shrek The Musical) and choreographed by Linda Love Simmons (3-D Theatricals' Once The Musical) with musical direction and conducting by Benet Braun (La Mirada Theatre's Grumpy Old Men: The Musical). Kinky Boots will play February 14-March 1 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA). Opening night is Saturday, February 15.

Kinky Boots features a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy, La Cage aux Folles), and music and lyrics by Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth. The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Musical arrangements and orchestrations are by Stephen Oremus.


Kinky Boots will star Cornelius Jones Jr. (Lola), Lukas Poost (Charlie Price), and Emily Goglia (Lauren), with Sia Arvinger (Ensemble), Eric Stanton Betts (Angel), Candice Rochelle Berge (Pat/Ensemble), Chris Bey (Ensemble), Chris Bona (Ensemble), Myles A. Carr (Young Lola), Jake DuPree (Angel/Dance Captain), Zach Fogel (Richard Bailey/Ensemble), Javier Garcia (Don), Matthew Garcia (Young Charlie), Cameron Gilliam (Harry/Ensemble), Callum Gugger (Angel), Ceron Jones (Simon Sr./Ensemble), Gerry Kenneth (Angel), Candi Milo (Trish/Ensemble), Christopher Mosley (Angel), Guy Noland (Mr. Price/Ensemble), Dayna Sauble (Nicola), Linda Love Simmons (Ensemble), Jeff Skowron (George), Molly Stilliens (Ensemble), and Rodrigo Varandas (Announcer/Angel).

Executive Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson

Jake Dupree, Gerry Kenneth, Lukas Poost, Cornelius Jones Jr., Eric Stanton Betts, Callum Gugger, and Christopher Mosley

Emily Goglia, Lukas Poost, and Cornelius Jones Jr.

Gerry Kenneth, Linda Love Simmons, Javier Garcia, and Jeff Skowron

Jake Dupree, Linda Love Simmons, Gerry Kenneth, Sia Arvinger, Chris Bey, Rodrigo Varandas, and Javier Garcia

Lukas Poost and Cornelius Jones Jr.

Candice Rochelle Berge, Lukas Poost, Chris Bona, Dayna Sauble, Cornelius Jones Jr., Zach Fogel, Linda Love Simmons, Cameron Gilliam, and Javier Garcia

Candice Rochelle Berge, Candi Milo, Chris Bona, Dayna Sauble, Molly Stilliens, Emily Goglia, Zach Fogel, Lukas Poost, Cameron Gilliam, and Javier Garcia

Dayna Sauble, Emily Goglia, Lukas Poost, Cornelius Jones Jr., and Candice Rochelle Berge

The Company

Ceron Jones, Molly Stilliens, Chris Bona, Zach Fogel, Linda Love Simmons, Cameron Gilliam, Chris Bey, and Sia Arvinger

Molly Stilliens, Myles A. Carr, Zach Fogel, and Matthew Carl Garcia

Molly Stilliens, Dayna Sauble, Chris Bona, Zach Fogel, Candi Milo, Linda Love Simmons, Candice Rochelle Berge, and Jeff Skowron

Javier Garcia

Emily Goglia

Dayna Sauble, Molly Stilliens, Candi Milo, Chris Bona, Emily Goglia, Zach Fogel, Lukas Poost, Cornelius Jones Jr., Javier Garcia, and Candice Rochelle Berge

Dayna Sauble, Lukas Poost, and Cornelius Jones Jr.

Lukas Poost and Cornelius Jones Jr.

Candi Milo, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, Emily Goglia, Lukas Poost, Cornelius Jones Jr., Eric Stanton Betts, Javier Garcia, Callum Gugger, and Candice Rochelle Berge

Ceron Jones, Myles A. Carr, Molly Stilliens, Chris Bona, Zach Fogel, Linda Love Simmons, Dayna Sauble, Gerry Kenneth, Rodrigo Varandas, and Jake Dupree

Candice Rochelle Berge, Christopher Mosley, Jeff Skowron, Cameron Gilliam, Chris Bey, Sia Arvinger, Matthew Carl Garcia, and Guy Noland

Linda Love Simmons, Dayna Sauble, Gerry Kenneth, Candi Milo, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, Emily Goglia, Lukas Poost, Cornelius Jones Jr., Eric Stanton Betts, and Javier Garcia

Linda Love Simmons, Dayna Sauble, Gerry Kenneth, Candi Milo, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, Emily Goglia, Lukas Poost, Cornelius Jones Jr., Eric Stanton Betts, and Javier Garcia

Ceron Jones, Myles A. Carr, Molly Stilliens, Chris Bona, Zach Fogel, Linda Love Simmons, Dayna Sauble, Gerry Kenneth, Candi Milo, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, and Emily Goglia

Ceron Jones, Myles A. Carr, Molly Stilliens, Chris Bona, Zach Fogel, Linda Love Simmons, Dayna Sauble, Gerry Kenneth, Candi Milo, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, and Emily Goglia

Gerry Kenneth, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, Lukas Poost, Eric Stanton Betts, Callum Gugger, Candice Rochelle Berge, Christopher Mosley, and Matthew Carl Garcia

The Company

Jonathan David Mesisca, Kevin Matsumoto, and Haechan Timothy Lee with Casting Director Amber Snead

Cornelius Jones Jr.

Matthew Carl Garcia

Jake Dupree and Emily Goglia

Dance Captain Jake Dupree and Steven Stanley

Will DuPree, Jake Dupree, and DeeDee DuPree

Chris Villan, Candice Rochelle Berge, Co-Founder Daniel Dawson, and Choreographer Linda Love Simmons

Chris Bona

Lukas Poost

Lukas Poost and Gerry Kenneth

Matthew Carl Garcia

Sia Arvinger and Lukas Poost

Director John Tartaglia

Lukas Poost and John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia and Javier Garcia

Chris Bona

Christopher Mosley and Steven Stanley

Emily Goglia

Lukas Poost and Emily Goglia

Zach Fogel

Rodrigo Varandas, Linda Love Simmons, and Jake Dupree

Lukas Poost and Chris Bey

Chris Bey, Dayna Sauble, and Zach Fogel

Chris Bona and Gerry Kenneth

Wig Coordinator Katie Salazar and Jackie Nocerino

Christopher Mosley, Gerry Kenneth, Rodrigo Varandas, Katie Salazar, Jackie Nocerino, Jake Dupree, and Eric Stanton Betts

Christopher Mosley, Gerry Kenneth, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, and Eric Stanton Betts

Christopher Mosley, Gerry Kenneth, Linda Love Simmons, Rodrigo Varandas, Jake Dupree, John Tartaglia, and Eric Stanton Betts

Choreographer Linda Love Simmons and Director John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia and Emily Goglia

Dayna Sauble and John Tartaglia

The Cast and Creative Team

Chris Bona, Christopher Mosley, and Chris Bey

John McGavin, Rodrigo Varandas, and Ariel Samuels

Dayna Sauble and Zach Fogel

Rodrigo Varandas and Natalie Iscovich

Chris Bona, Javier Garcia, and Risa Garcia

Suzy Stokey, Emily Goglia, and Juliette Rose



