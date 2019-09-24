Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration Of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL At La Mirada Theatre

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to present the West Coast Premiere of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL, book by Dan Remmes, music by Neil Berg, lyrics by Nick Meglin, (Adapted from the Warner Bros. motion picture written by Mark Steven Johnson), additional orchestrations by Phil Reno, choreography by Michele Lynch, musical direction by Benet Braun and direction by Matt Lenz. GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL will preview on Friday, September 20, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, September 21 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, October 13, 2018 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Fasten your seat belt, it's going to be a grumpy ride! TV legend & Tony winner Hal Linden, the beloved Cathy Rigby and Broadway's Ken Page star in this new musical-comedy based on the classic 1993 film. Two aging neighbors, Max and John, have been feuding for more than 50 years until the beautiful and charming Ariel moves in across the street - raising the rivalry to new heights. Don't miss this laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance in a fresh new musical that's guaranteed to delight.

Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Cathy Rigby, Hal Linden, Gregory North, and Mark Jacoby

Peter Allen Vogt, April Nixon, Hal Linden, Cathy Rigby, Gregory North, Mark Jacoby, Leslie Stevens, Craig McEldowney, Neil Starkenberg, Ashley Moniz, Heather Jane Rolff, Allen Everman, and Karla J. Franko

Peter Allen Vogt, April Nixon, Hal Linden, Cathy Rigby, Gregory North, Mark Jacoby, Leslie Stevens, Craig McEldowney, Neil Starkenberg, Ashley Moniz, Heather Jane Rolff, Allen Everman, and Karla J. Franko

April Nixon, Hal Linden, Cathy Rigby, Gregory North, Mark Jacoby, Leslie Stevens, Craig McEldowney, Neil Starkenberg, Ashley Moniz, Heather Jane Rolff, Allen Everman, and Karla J. Franko

Peter Allen Vogt, Fatima El-Bashir, Neil Starkenberg, Allen Everman, and Karla J. Franko

Peter Allen Vogt, Heather Jane Rolff, Allen Everman, and Karla J. Franko

Peter Allen Vogt

Ashley Moniz and Craig McEldowney

April Nixon

Ken Page

Hal Linden and Cathy Rigby

Leslie Stevens

Hal Linden, Gregory North and Mark Jacoby

April Nixon, Hal Linden, Gregory North, Mark Jacoby, and Leslie Stevens

The Company

Gregory North, Leslie Stevens, Mark Jacoby, Cathy Rigby, Ken Page, Heather Jane Rolff, Joe Abraham, Fatima El-Bashir, John Battagliese, and Neal Starkenberg

Ashley Moniz, Craig McEldowney, Hal Linden, Gregory North, Leslie Stevens, Mark Jacoby, Cathy Rigby, Ken Page, Heather Jane Rolff, Joe Abraham, Fatima El-Bashir, John Battagliese, and Neil Starkenberg

Peter Allen Vogt, Ashley Moniz, Craig McEldowney, Hal Linden, Gregory North, Leslie Stevens, Mark Jacoby, Cathy Rigby, Ken Page, Heather Jane Rolff, Joe Abraham, Fatima El-Bashir, John Battagliese, and Neil Starkenberg

Casting Director Lindsay Brooks and Shanon Mari Mills

Jeanette Dawson, T.J. Dawson, and Larry Raben

Scott Anthony Brennan and Steven Stanley

Kristina Miller, Stephen Weston, Jamie Torcellini, and Sylvie Gosse

Amir Talai, Michael Cavinder, Travis Leland, Katie DeShan, and Marisa Duchowny

Carly Bracco and Jimmy Little

Screenwriter Mark Steven Johnson and Lea Thompson

Craig McEldowney and Gregory North

Neil Starkenberg and Publicist David Elzer

Executive Producer Tom McCoy and Glenn Casale

Peter Allen Vogt, Tom McCoy, Glenn Casale, and Neil Starkenberg

Hal Linden and Tom McCoy

Debbie Pass, Dylan Pass, and Bryan Dobson

Tom McCoy and Fatima El-Bashir

Larry Raben and Leslie Stevens

Leslie Stevens and Jeanette Dawson

Stasha Surdyke, Leslie Stevens, and Susan Denaker

Jeanette Dawson, Cynthia Marty, and T.J. Dawson

Tom McCoy, Cathy Rigby, and Casey Stangl

Ken Page and Glenn Casale

Karla J. Franko and Bruce Merkle

Mary Sullivan, Gay Griffith, and Brent Crayon

Glenn Casale, Cathy Rigby, and Ken Page

Glenn Casale and Brent Crayon

John Glaudini, Charlie Glaudini, and Sean Franz

Stasha Surdyke and Gregory North

Hal Linden and Ken Page

Amir Talai and Heather Jane Rolff

Kaitlin McCoy and Misty Cotton

Tom McCoy and Tim Bagley

Natalie Iscovich and Leslie Stevens

Jean Michelle Sayeg, Susan Denaker, Leslie Stevens, Yvette Tucker, and Natalie Iscovich

The Cast and Creative Team

Tom McCoy, Cathy Rigby, and Hal Linden

Associate Director Anthony C. Daniel, Tom McCoy, Cathy Rigby, and Hal Linden

Associate Director Anthony C. Daniel, Tom McCoy, Cathy Rigby, Hal Linden, and Director Matt Lenz

Stasha Surdyke and Amir Talai

Cathy Rigby, Myllie Taylor, and Kaitlin McCoy

Kaitlin McCoy, Cathy Rigby, and Tom McCoy

Heather Jane Rolff, Neil Starkenberg, John Battagliese, Ken Page, Fatima El-Bashir, and Ashley Moniz

Joe Abraham, Heather Jane Rolff, Neil Starkenberg, Peter Allen Vogt, John Battagliese, Ken Page, Fatima El-Bashir, Benet Braun, and Ashley Moniz

Fatima El-Bashir, Neil Starkenberg, Ken Page, and John Battagliese

Neil Starkenberg and John Battagliese

Music Director Benet Braun and Ashley Moniz

John Battagliese and Neil Starkenberg with Associate Director Anthony C. Daniel

Kaitlin McCoy and Natalie Iscovich

Amber Snead and Gregory North

Lighting Designer Steven Young and Misty Cotton

Shanon Mari Mills, Cathy Rigby, Lindsay Brooks, and Dance Captain Joe Abraham

Cathy Rigby and Joe Abraham

Cathy Rigby and Stasha Surdyke

Cathy Rigby and Book Writer Dan Remmes

Tom McCoy and T.J. Dawson

Shanon Mari Mills and Brent Crayon

April Nixon and Tom McCoy

Jeanette Dawson and T.J. Dawson

Craig McEldowney and Ashley Moniz



