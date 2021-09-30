Philadelphia's Premier Ballet Company Performs At The Center For The Arts

Renowned dance company BalletX comes to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page. More information about BalletX is available at balletx.org.

For more information on venue health and safety protocols, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit.

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet, whose dancers were named "among America's best" by the New York Times, commissions choreographers from around the world to create dance that is "fresh, inclusive, and connects to what people want" (Philadelphia Citizen) while "positioning Philadelphia on the cutting edge of contemporary ballet" (The Dance Journal).

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is led by Cox, whose tenure as Artistic & Executive Director has produced over 100 world premiere ballets by nearly 60 choreographers, a record "few companies can match," according to the New York Times. Under Cox's leadership, BalletX has been hailed as an "epicenter of creation" (Dance Magazine) and "place of choreographic innovation" (New Yorker), putting Philadelphia on the map as an international destination for contemporary ballet.

In addition to virtual works, main-stage performances, and international touring, the company offers free community pop ups, dance classes, artist Q&As, open rehearsals, and in-school dance education, designed to bring its audiences and the nation closer to dance. Among its many accolades and honors, BalletX was featured on the cover of Dance Magazine's October 2019 issue under the headline "BalletX is Taking All the Right Risks."