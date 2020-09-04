Perfume Genius to Perform a Streamed Concert Live From The Palace Theater

The concert is September 19th.

On Saturday, September 19 Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) will appear live from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The show starts at 12pm PST and the steam will be available through Sunday, September 20 at midnight, PST. Perfume Genius will be joined by a 6 piece band as well as a string quartet and the set will include music off his recently released album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately. It will mark the first time fans can hear music from the album in a live setting.

Tickets are on-sale today, September 4 and are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. For an additional $5 fans will have the opportunity to watch a special intimate, acoustic solo encore by Perfume Genius. Further items also being made available include a limited edition t-shirt and long sleeve, autographed limited-edition posters, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately vinyl, and the ability to pre-order Perfume Genius' forthcoming book, the companion to the album (set for release in December). Featuring iconic portraits of the artist from celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier, this limited edition monograph will reveal the unseen procedures beneath the music, vivid conjurings that became songs, and tactile byproducts from exercises in world-building. Tickets and all merchandise information is here: perfumegenius.veeps.com

Perfume Genius recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert performing "Whole Life" for their #PlayAtHome series. Earlier this summer he performed "On The Floor" and "Jason" on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He also performed a live performance for Pitchfork's first ever "Listening Club."

In May Perfume Genius released his new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately on Matador Records to worldwide critical acclaim. The album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

Photo Credit: Nacho DelaGarza

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles