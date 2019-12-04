Performances Added For Actors Co-op's MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A Live Musical Radio Play

Actors Co-op Theatre Company's well-received production of the Los Angeles premiere and now Ovation Recommended production of MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A Live Musical Radio Play, running through December 15, has added two Saturday matinees December 7 at 2:30 pm and December 14 at 2:30 pm.

The new adaptation of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, based on the 1947 Lux Radio Hour, adapted by Lance Arthur Smith, original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, directed by Joseph Leo Bwarie, with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreographed by Anna Aimee White, produced by Kyle Montgomery brings a heartwarming and classic tale of faith, love, and the gift of miracles to the holiday season, featuring live Foley effects and a score of holiday carols, this beautiful story is sure to ring in Christmas for all.

The cast features the talents of Kristen Cook (Mrs. Mara/Miss Pierce/ Various), Phil Crowley (Announcer/Mr. Macy/Various), Callie Chae Pyken (Susan Walker), Sal Sabella (Kris Kringle/Judge), Matthew Solomon (Fred Gailey/Various), Jack Tavcar (Mr.Gimble/Various), and Lauren Thompson (Doris Walker/Various).

The production design team includes Tayna Orellana (Scenic Design), Martha Carter (Lighting Design), Jessica Champagne-Hansen (Costume Design), Lori Berg (Prop Design), Robert Ramirez (Sound Design), Jessica Mills (Hair Design), and Joanna Reyes (Stage Manager).

About the show schedule and tickets: Now through December 15. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 :pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Adults: $39, Seniors (60 & over) $35, Students with ID: $30.00. Group Rates Available. Tickets and information: www.actorsco-op.org or (323) 462-8460 ex.300. Student Rush tickets are available at Friday performances on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to availability. Actors Co-op David Schall Theatre, 1760 N. Gower Street, Hollywood, CA 90028.





