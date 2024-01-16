Pasadena Playhouse to Present Summer 2024 Theater Camps

Enrollment for both camps officially opens Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse, has revealed two theater camps for Summer 2024, as part of the Playhouse’s ongoing commitment to Youth and Family Programming. Playhouse Players: Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr. will be offered over two sessions this summer for ages 7-12 with no previous experience or audition required.  The Playhouse will also welcome the return of Musical Theater Boot Camp.  No auditions are required for Session 1 (Beginning/Intermediate) of Musical Theater Boot Camp, and video auditions are being accepted until June 1, 2024 for Session 2 (Advanced). Session 1 for both camps is July 8-19, and Session 2 is July 22-August 2. Decisions will be made on a rolling basis until slots are filled.  Enrollment for both camps officially opens Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Additional details, including cost and scholarship information for both camps can be found at pasadenaplayhouse.org
 
Playhouse Players: Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr. - Ages 7-12
Session 1: July 8-19
Session 2: July 22-August 2
 
Both sessions are available for all talent and experience levels.
 
Pasadena Playhouse is bringing together young theatermakers for an incredible 2 week summer adventure from 9:00am-3:30pm Monday through Friday. Campers will gather daily to learn about acting, singing, dancing, and so much more from some top-notch instructors all culminating in a showstopping final performance of this popular musical for kids. There's no better way to spend your summer than with your Playhouse friends!      
 
Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.  Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.   
 
Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.
 
Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar JR. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”
 
Musical Theater Boot Camp -  Ages 13-17
Session 1 - Beginning/Intermediate: July 8-19 (no audition required)
Session 2 - Advanced: July 22- August 2 (by audition only)
 
Pasadena Playhouse is thrilled to announce Musical Theater Boot Camp is back! Over a two week period, 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM Monday through Friday, Pasadena-area high school students will focus on the audition process rather than a production, allowing them to enter the college application season with a repertoire of monologues and songs, as well as the skills needed to find material appropriate for their age and type. Industry professionals and guest artists will instruct students in acting, singing, dancing, movement, theater history, and the college theater landscape. Each session culminates in a workshare for family and friends.
 
“Bringing the highest quality theater classes to the young people in our community is one of our top priorities at the Playhouse,” Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman said. “These unique musical theater camps will delight and spark creativity while building a sense of community and provide an opportunity for growth for all.”
 
 
Musical Theater Boot Camp will be led by Will Pellegrini, who received his BA in Theater from UCLA and his MFA in Directing from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Will has had an extensive television career; he’s worked in a variety of roles and on numerous TV shows, including Fox’s musical hit, Glee. Outside of television, Will is an independent filmmaker who's directed several music videos and short films. His numerous Los Angeles theater credits include work at The Actors’ Gang, Theater of NOTE, and East Los Angeles College Theater Arts Department - where he’s an adjunct professor. He is also an award-winning scenic designer and puppeteer!
 
Adam McDonald will serve as Musical Director for the program. A recent Los Angeles transplant, Adam spent almost a decade on the road with Wicked and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In Los Angeles, he helms a classical/pop fusion piano trio, teaches all facets of music from kindergarten thru Broadway at his personal studio, and plays for the Broadway tours that come through the Pantages and Dolby Theaters.
 
Enrollment limit is 25 students per session, ages 13-17 (as of July 2024).. Applicants for Session 2 (Advanced) must submit a video audition that includes a personal introduction as well as the audition criteria in 1 video (can be edited together). Please be mindful of all instructions, especially posted time limits. 
 
Pasadena Playhouse’s Youth & Family Programming would not be possible without the generous support of The Fitzberg Foundation, the Helen and Will Webster Foundation, and Apriem Advisors. This project is also funded in part by a grant from Pasadena Community Foundation, with additional support provided by Dwight Stuart Youth Fund and the Michael J. Connell Foundation. 
 

ABOUT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016,  Pasadena Playhouse’s productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone. 




