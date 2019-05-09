Pasadena Playhouse Completes Cast of John C. Reilly Led GATHER
Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, is pleased to announce that casting is complete for Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief. Academy and Tony Award Nominee John C. Reilly and an amazing ensemble of actors will craft a spirited evening of Story Theater, which Reilly has created with Patrick Murphy, who will also direct. The production will play Friday, May 24 through Saturday, June 22, in the Carrie Hamilton Theatre of The Pasadena Playhouse.
Tickets for Gather are now on sale to the public and can be purchased online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and in person at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
The casting is completed with Alicia Adams (co-founder and Artistic Director of The Bootleg Theater and co-founder of The Evidence Room), Larry Bates (Theatre credits include Youngblood in SCR and Pasadena Playhouse's production of Jitney (NAACP Theatre Award, LADCC Award), TV: Matthew Weiner's The Romanoffs and Big Little Liesamong others), Michael Dunn (numerous productions at The Bootleg Theater, New York: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Amie Farrell (Playwrights Horizons, Geffen Playhouse, Shakespeare Festival LA among others), Mary Grill (TV: Veep, Young Sheldon, The Mindy Project, Mad Men, among others), Max Kleinman (Trashcan Shakespeare's As You Like It, The Nina Variations with Will Play For Food), Chris Schultz (International tours of 1984and The Trial of the Catonsville Nine with The Actors' Gang), Amy Pietz (Theatre: Sweat(Mark Taper Forum), Stupid Fucking Bird (Boston Court-Ovation Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award) among many others, regular TV roles include: Hit The Road, No Tomorrow, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Aliens in America), and Madeline Wagner (sketch comedy and original characters at UCB, Lyric Hyperion, and other comedy venues, performer with STORY PIRATES among others).
About Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief
In Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief, audiences will be transported to wondrous worlds full of legendary creatures and colorful characters in a magical experience for young and old. Traditional folklore including such well-known tales as The Bremen Town Musicians as well as contemporary pieces such as War Game will spring to life side by side.
John C. Reilly has been acting in theater since he was a child and has been acting in films for the last 30 years. He is an alumnus of DePaul University where he met his mentor and friend Patrick Murphy who he collaborates with here for Gather: Surprising Stories and Other Mischief. He is honored to be working here at the legendary Pasadena Playhouse with Danny Feldman and the whole creative team.
Some notable films he has appeared in include Casualties of War, State of Grace, Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, The Thin Red Line, The Perfect Storm, Gangs of New York, Chicago, The Hours, A Prairie Home Companion, Talladega Nights, Walk Hard, Step Brothers, Cyrus, Wreck It Ralph, Kong: Skull Island, The Sisters Brothers and Stan and Ollie.
Theater credits include Grapes of Wrath (Chicago and Broadway), A Streetcar Named Desire (Chicago and Broadway), True West (Broadway), Exit the King, Little Egypt (Los Angeles). He has been acknowledged by The Academy, The Tonys, The Grammys and The Golden Globes.
Patrick Murphy has performed with the Oregon Shakespearean Festival and Act in Seattle. He was director of a new play ensemble called Map of the New World Players as well as Theatre-Go-Round, a touring improvisational theatre. Directing credits include Oedipus, Hamlet, Royal Family, This is Not a Pipe Dream and a production of King Learwith Morris Carnovsky. He directed Xenogenesis and Dogtown at the Eclipse Theatre Company in Chicago, which received Joseph Jefferson Awards for Best Ensemble and Best Sound Design. He was nominated for Best Comedy Direction by the LA Weekly for his production of Exit the King starring John C. Reilly at the Actor's Gang Theater. Patrick recently retired from the Theatre School at Depaul University where he served as Head of the Professional Actor Training Program.