Parson's Nose Theater Will Launch the Second Half of its 2019/2020 Season with Molière's THE IMAGINARY INVALID

Parson's Nose Theater (PNT) will launchthe second half of its 2019/2020 season with Molière's final comedy, The Imaginary Invalid, a razor sharp attack on corruption in the 17th-century medical profession.



Wealthy, old Argan lives in his bedroom, obsessed with imagined illnesses while bathing in the fawning attention of the quack Doctor Diafoirus, who bills him by the minute. His daughter Angelique, in love with Cleante, is being forced to marry Diafoirus' damaged son Tomas, to secure a free doctor in the family. Meanwhile Argan's crafty new wife Beline, secretly plots his demise in order to inherit his money. Only Toinette the loyal servant, can possibly set things straight.



Molière, encouraged by King Louis XIV, took great delight in poking fun at the obsessions of social-climbing members of the court.



"Obsession throws nature wildly out of balance," says Davis. "In 17th Century France it was just as fascinating as it is in today's America. We love to laugh at, and see ourselves in, those who insist on seeing the world through only one side of the prism."



Davis says the reason comic classics like Molière's are relatable and speak to us today is because they're about familiar dysfunctional families.



Molière himself played the lead character, Monsieur Argan, in the play, and in an ironic turn of events, collapsed on stage and succumbed to his tuberculosis. He was rushed to his home, near today's Comedie Francaise, where he died hours later. No Parisian doctor would visit him.

Tickets for The Imaginary Invalid range from $20 to $35 and are available online at parsonsnose.org or by calling the Box Office at (626) 403-7667. This production is family-friendly, recommended for children ages 11 and up.



A "Pay What You Will" Preview performance is available on Friday, February 7 at 8:00 pm.



Cast



Argan..................................................Lance Davis*

Toinette...............................................Jill Rogosheske* Angelique............................................Kristen Egermeier*

Monsieur Bonnefoy/Dr. Fleurant.........Barry Gordon*

Beline..................................................Marisa Chandler

Dr. Diafoirus........................................John Rafter Lee*

Tomas Diafoirus.................................James Calvert*

Cleante............................................Colin Thomas Jennings*

*Appearing through an Agreement between Parson's Nose Theater and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

NEW! Saturday Matinees

Saturday, Feb 15 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 22 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 29 at 3:00 pm



Full Performance Schedule:



Friday, Feb 7 at 8:00 pm (Pay What You Will)

Saturday, Feb 8 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Feb 9 at 3:00 pm



Friday, Feb 14 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 15 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 15 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Feb 16 at 3:00 pm



Friday, Feb 21 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 22 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 22 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Feb 23 at 3:00 pm



Friday, Feb 28 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 29 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, Feb 29 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 pm

Tickets and information:



Website: parsonsnose.org

Phone: (626) 403-7667

Ticket Prices: Adult - $35, Senior - $25, Student - $20

Run time: Approximately 90 minutes. Reservations strongly suggested.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You