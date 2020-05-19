Panelists Announced For “L.A. Playwrights: Writing For A Changing World”

Center Theatre Group is announcing panelists for "L.A. Playwrights: Writing for a Changing World," on Thursday, May 21 at 3 pm PT, including local writers Luis Alfaro, Bekah Brunstetter, Aleshea Harris, Molly Smith Metzler and Dominique Morisseau. They will be joined by one-time Los Angeles resident Jeremy O' Harris whose Broadway debut "Slave Play" was recently announced as part of the upcoming season at the Mark Taper Forum.

Part of the L.A. Theatre Speaks series meant to help theatre creators come together to share ideas, strategize and support each other in these unprecedented times, the conversation will be hosted by Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and moderated by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director/Literary Director Neel Keller.

The biweekly series will continue with "A Theatre Fundraising: Inspiring and Cultivating Support in a Time of Uncertainty" (June 4). Other upcoming discussions include "Artist and Company Resources: Navigating the Field of Artist Relief," "L.A. Actors: Who is the Audience? Where is the Stage? What is the Part?" and "L.A. Designers: Finding Inspiration." Schedule and panelists will be announced at a later date.

Presented as part of Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On project, the L.A. Theatre Speaks series draws on artistic directors, actors, directors, playwrights, designers and administrators. All discussions will begin at 3 pm PT and include a question and answer session - audience members who wish to participate must register in advance at CTGLA.org/LATheatreSpeaks. The discussions will also be live-streamed and archived at Facebook.com/CTGLA. For more information, please visit CTGLA.org/LATheatreSpeaks.

Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art - and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of the artistic community on a personal level. In addition to the L.A. Theatre Speaks series, the Art Goes On project includes the Artists Create series of videos produced in this time of social distancing by Center Theatre Group's family of artists and Scenes from the Vault, a series of videos highlighting favorite moments from Center Theatre Group's history across its three stages. Both series are available to view online at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn or at youtube.com/CTGLA with the hashtag #ScenesFromTheVault and #ArtGoesOn.

