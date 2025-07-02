Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival to Host Centennial Night During THE WINTER'S TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The internationally recognized Hip-Hop artist, author and rapper, Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover will return to the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival July 10 - 13. He performs Shakespeare's Sonnets through Hip-Hop as The Sonnet Man in schools and theatres worldwide. This year, during the Shakespeare by the Sea Centennial Night, he is joined by Leoncarlo Canlas, a musical artist centralized in North Texas. Canlas’ performance and composition craft blends different styles of symphonic sensibilities with innovative modern techniques to create unique & dynamic moments for listeners.

The 35th Anniversary Shakespeare by the Sea runs July 10 – 13 and 17 – 20. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime runs 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. Bring your beach chair and blanket and your favorite beverages. Pets on leashes are welcomed.

Shakespeare by the Sea xxV is a co-production of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, Inc. and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation and presented by Gary & Katherine Parr.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...