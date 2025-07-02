 tracking pixel
Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival to Host Centennial Night During THE WINTER'S TALE

The event will take place on July 12.

By: Jul. 02, 2025
Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival to Host Centennial Night During THE WINTER'S TALE Image
The internationally recognized Hip-Hop artist, author and rapper, Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover will return to the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival July 10 - 13. He performs Shakespeare's Sonnets through Hip-Hop as The Sonnet Man in schools and theatres worldwide. This year, during the Shakespeare by the Sea Centennial Night, he is joined by Leoncarlo Canlas, a musical artist centralized in North Texas. Canlas’ performance and composition craft blends different styles of symphonic sensibilities with innovative modern techniques to create unique & dynamic moments for listeners.

The 35th Anniversary Shakespeare by the Sea runs July 10 – 13 and 17 – 20. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime runs 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. Bring your beach chair and blanket and your favorite beverages. Pets on leashes are welcomed.

Shakespeare by the Sea xxV is a co-production of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, Inc. and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation and presented by Gary & Katherine Parr.



