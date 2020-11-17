Padma Lakshmi Honored Tonight at The Moth's Virtual Gala LIFT OFF: STORIES OF GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND

People can pay what they want to stream the event or buy virtual tickets and tables starting at $75.

The Moth's gala, LIFT OFF: STORIES OF GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND will be taking place tonight November 17th at 7:30 PM EST. This one-night-only virtual celebration will honor Emmy-nominated food expert and beloved Moth storyteller Padma Lakshmi. People can pay what they want to stream the event or buy virtual tickets and tables starting at $75 which include an annual membership to The Moth and other special perks.

"We're excited to celebrate our friend Padma Lakshmi," says Catherine Burns, Artistic Director, The Moth. "She is someone whose powerful stories uplift and inspire, and has used her success to help elevate other important voices. Padma is a breaker of bread, and barriers, and we're thrilled to have her in our orbit."

"As a longtime fan of The Moth --and someone who understands the power of storytelling to build empathy and connection-- I'm unbelievably honored to be recognized in this way and at this time," says Padma Laskshmi.

Anglica Ali-Lindsey hosts, and Anne Maffei and Carmen Rita Wong co-chair this event which will feature a constellation of brilliant storytellers from The Moth's Global, Community, and Education Programs, as well as Mainstage and StorySLAM all-stars, including astronaut Mike Massimino. By sharing their gorgeous stories, each teller will lift us above and beyond these challenging and divisive times, to a future where we honor and celebrate the diversity and commonality of humankind.

"In a year unlike any other, we are excited to bring people together for a gala like no other," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director, The Moth. "This amazing event will feature storytellers from around the globe, all in celebration of the power of The Moth's vibrant storytelling community to expand the horizons of humanity, bridge divides and cultivate empathy by sharing -- and listening to -- true, personal stories."

As always, the virtual fundraiser will also include an online silent auction, featuring "Mothy" items and experiences such as a virtual game of Scrabble with novelist Meg Wolitzer; a private Zoom chat about writing with award-winning writer Neil Gaiman, a private online Ask Me Another! trivia challenge with NPR's Ophira Eisenberg; a virtual book club with The New Yorker's Adam Gopnik, and more. Bidding opens on 10:00am EST on Tuesday, November 10th and will run through 9:00pm EST on Wednesday, November 18th. Funds raised through the auction and event will help The Moth continue to fulfill and further its mission: bringing a sense of hope, comfort and connection through true personal storytelling. More details can be found at https://themoth.org/lift-off.

ABOUT THE HONOREE:

Emmy-nominated Padma Lakshmi is internationally known as an author, entrepreneur and food expert. She recently wrapped her 12th season as host and executive producer of Bravo's Emmy award-winning series Top Chef. Lakshmi has authored two cookbooks, the award-winning "Easy Exotic," and "Tangy Tart Hot & Sweet," and The New York Times best-selling memoir, "Love, Loss and What We Ate." In 2009, Lakshmi co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America. She is a member of the Creative Advisory Council for Emily's List, and is a Global Ambassador for Keep a Child Alive.

