Pacific Symphony Makes STAR WARS History

Pacific Symphony became a part of Star Wars history when they participated in the Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration , Thursday, May 26 in Anaheim. Under the baton of five-time Academy Award-winning composer John Williams, the orchestra performed the live premiere of the new theme from the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Pacific Chorale opened the segment performing "Duel of the Fates" (from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) culminating in Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader) walking out on stage to greet the crowd. The original limited series marks a special return for McGregor and Christensen to the Star Wars franchise after their last performance together in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2003).

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy then came on stage to set the scene for a historic musical moment. "So, when we began working on Obi-Wan Kenobi, we were struck by the fact that he didn't have a theme. How could that be? It is with profound gratitude and excitement I am pleased to announce that you will all now become a part of Star Wars history as the new Obi-Wan Theme is played live for the first time ever," Kennedy said. Maestro Williams received a standing ovation as he came out to conduct Pacific Symphony, with whom many of the musicians have worked with him on projects before.

After the orchestra played the Obi-Wan Theme, John Williams transitioned to Indiana Jones. "I know that this is a Star Wars Celebration but here's a little piece that's not Star Wars. But you might know it," Williams said. The orchestra also performed "Raiders March" from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and "The Imperial March" from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Harrison Ford and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall of the upcoming fifth installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise took the stage to unveil an early photo from the film, and to wish composer John Williams a happy 90th birthday. As on all four previous "Indiana Jones" films, Williams is composing the score for the new film, which opens on June 30, 2023.

Pacific Symphony continues to celebrate the music of John Williams with the SummerFest program Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert on August 20 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, and John Williams: A 90th Birthday Celebration (Nov. 4-5) as part of the 2022-23 Pops Season taking place at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, CA.

