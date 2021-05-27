Pacific Symphony Kicks Off SummerFest '21 With July 4th Spectacular

Live music will return to Orange County, and Pacific Symphony is thrilled to kick off the festivities! The July 4th Spectacular begins the summer at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. Featuring the music of Elton John, this is Pacific Symphony's first time performing at Orange County's newest outdoor venue and it promises to be a historic event.

Next up, the orchestra returns to Pacific Amphitheatre at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. You won't want to miss the West Coast premiere of "Toy Story" in Concert-Live with Orchestra (Aug. 21). Considered by many to be one of the best animated films ever made, "Toy Story" received three Academy Award nominations, including one for "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Randy Newman.

And finally, no summer would be complete without the traditional Tchaikovsky Spectacular (Sept. 11), complete with cannons and fireworks! Critically acclaimed pianist and the International Tchaikovsky Competition Silver Medalist George Li also joins Pacific Symphony to perform Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini."

Tickets for SummerFest '21 are on sale now! Subscriptions for the three-concert series range from $63-$150. Single tickets sales begin Friday, May 28, starting at just $25. All concerts take place at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Pacific Symphony Patron Services at (714) 755-5799, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The season sponsors include PBS SoCal, K-Earth 101, KPCC 89.3 FM and Classical KUSC 91.5. Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa is the official hotel of Pacific Symphony. The July 4th Spectacular is generously supported by Live Nation.

COVID-19 safety protocols continue to evolve at a rapid pace and audience safety is our priority. In partnership with Live Nation and the OC Fair & Event teams, we will be using current CDC recommendations as well as Cultural Celebrations guidelines from the State of California to create our reopening policies and procedures. For the most up-to-date safety information, please go to PacificSymphony.org/Safety.

SUMMERFEST '21 SERIES

Programs, artists and dates subject to change.

JULY 4th SPECTACULAR: THE MUSIC OF Elton John

Sunday • July 4, 2021 • 8 p.m.

Fivepoint Amphitheatre | Irvine

Richard Kaufman conductor

Starring Craig A. Meyer

Featuring the Rocket Band

"Your Song." "Rocket Man." "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." The hit singles of mega pop star Elton John are endless. Starring Craig A. Meyer as "Almost Elton John," this spectacular musical journey celebrates the decades of chart-topping hits of Sir Elton John. Plus enjoy patriotic favorites, our traditional salute to the U.S. armed forces and a brilliant fireworks finale!

TOY STORY IN CONCERT

West Coast Premiere • Live-to-Film Event

Saturday • Aug. 21, 2021 • 8 p.m.

Pacific Amphitheatre | OC Fair & Event Center

Sarah Hicks, conductor

Two rival toys - a lanky, likable cowboy named Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger - vie for a place in the heart of their owner, Andy. The toys plot against each other, but when they're separated from their human, they find a way to work together as friends to be reunited with Andy again. Considered by many to be one of the best animated films ever made, "Toy Story" received three Academy Award nominations, including one for "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Randy Newman. PRESENTATION LICENSED BY DISNEY CONCERTS. © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR

Saturday • Sept. 11, 2021 • 8 p.m.

Pacific Amphitheatre | OC Fair & Event Center

Carl St.Clair, conductor

George Li, piano

No SummerFest is complete without Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky's thrilling "1812" Overture, complete with live cannons and brilliant fireworks. Critically acclaimed pianist and the International Tchaikovsky Competition Silver Medalist George Li also joins Pacific Symphony to perform Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini."