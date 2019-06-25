Pacific Opera Project Reprises Production Of THE MIKADO At Highland Park Ebell Club

From August 16-31, 2019, Pacific Opera Project (POP) reprises its popular 2013 production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado at The Highland Park Ebell Club.

POP's colorful production, called "about the most fun one can have in a Los Angeles theater right now" (Maestro Arts & Reviews) updates Gilbert & Sullivan's most popular operetta, The Mikado, with Harajuku costumes, inspired by the district of Tokyo famous for its wild mix of colors and styles. Eye-popping colors, intricate choreography, and zany antics give this beloved classic a signature POP twist while a reworked libretto is sure to surprise even Gilbert and Sullivan aficionados with its unique take on what was originally a thinly-veiled skewering of British nobility and politics. Lyrics originally written to take a jab at people who may even have been in the audience will, in the grand tradition, be revamped to poke fun at current people and issues.

The production's cast features E. Scott Levin (Ko-Ko), Phil Meyer (Pooh-bah), Charlie Kim (Nanki-poo), Janet Todd (Yum-Yum), Matthew Welch(Mikado), Abbe Drake (Pitty-Sing), Tiffany Ho (Peep-Bo), Adelaide Sinclair (Katisha), William Vallandigham (Pish), and Benjamin Howard (Tush). The production is directed by Artistic Director Josh Shaw and Music Director Parisa Zaeri leads the chamber orchestra. Maggie Green costumes the 28 singers.

POP's final 2019 production is its signature modern take on Puccini's La boheme AKA "The Hipsters" on December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 2019 at 8pm.

Performance Information

Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado

The Highland Park Ebell Club | 131 S. Ave 57 | Los Angeles, CA

Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8pm

Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2pm

Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8pm

Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 8pm

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8pm

Saturday, August 24, 2029 at 8pm

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 8pm

Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8pm

Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 8pm

Link: https://www.pacificoperaproject.com/themikado

Tickets: General admission single tickets are $15-25 and standard and premium tables with a bottle of wine and snacks range from $60 for two people up to $180 for four people. Tickets can be purchased by visiting pacificoperaproject.com or by calling 323-739-6122.

About Pacific Opera Project

Pacific Opera Project is dedicated to providing quality opera that is innovative, affordable, and entertaining in order to build a broader audience for the art form. For more information, please visit pacificoperaproject.com, email info@pacificoperaproject.com or call 323-739-6122.





