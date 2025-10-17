Pacific Jazz Orchestra To Make Blue Note LA Debut With Jane Monheit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s 17-piece big band, led by composer, arranger, and conductor Chris Walden, will make its Blue Note LA debut on Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30, 2025, with two shows each night at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The ensemble, known for its versatility across jazz, film, and popular music, will be joined by Grammy-nominated vocalist Jane Monheit, recognized for her interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Together, the orchestra and Monheit will present an evening of swing, ballads, and contemporary big band artistry.

“This program will offer a contemporary twist on big band standards and also include some of my original compositions,” said Walden. “Pacific Jazz Orchestra's artists are musical thoroughbreds who can play anything put in front of them, so creating music for the ensemble is such a joy.”

This engagement marks Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s first performance at Blue Note LA, following its big band edition appearance at Blue Note Tokyo. The ensemble was founded by Walden, a seven-time Grammy nominee whose work spans major orchestral, film, and jazz projects.

Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s inaugural season was fully funded by The Herb Alpert Foundation, which continues to support the group’s 2025–26 season along with Grow @ Annenberg.

Performances will take place at Blue Note LA, 6372 W. Sunset Boulevard. Tickets are priced at $54.54 and are available at bluenotela.com or by calling (310) 855-3750. The venue features a full bar and dinner menu with a $20 per-person minimum.

For more information, visit pacificjazz.org.