PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK SAIL is Coming to the El Capitan Theatre This Summer

Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special engagement of eight classic films starting with Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” Tickets are now on sale.
The limited engagement is on Thursday July 13th at 8:15pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/
The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it’s restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.
