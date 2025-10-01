PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented at Orange County School Of The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange County School of the Arts will present their rendition of the Tony Award-winning play, "Peter and the Starcatcher." Adapted by Rick Elice from Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's 2004 novel, this innovative prequel to J.M. Barrie's beloved "Peter Pan" will run Oct. 9-11.

The play tells the story of how Peter becomes "the boy who couldn't grow up," how Captain Hook lost his hand and how Tinkerbell got her magic.

"It invites the audience to connect with their inner child and to use their imagination to its fullest," said the show's director and OCSA faculty member Isaak Olson.

The production explores themes of human connection, community and the whimsical wonder of childhood. Elice, the show's playwright, said he "wanted to make sure the play would reflect what all of us love most about the theater - a sense of being part of something bigger than yourself."

Inspired by this vision, the cast was encouraged to think creatively and collaborate with one another to use their imaginations. In this show, they will emphasize storytelling from a blank slate, allowing for a multitude of possibilities. The play will begin without onstage set pieces, but as the production continues cast members will create settings and locations by adding in minimal set pieces.

Olson said throughout the process of bringing this performance to life, students have brought their own creativity and unique ideas to develop a vibrant story. Together, they have worked to create a production that encourages audiences to let go of their own preconceptions of what a play is supposed to look like and tap into their own imaginations.

Filled with laughter, magic and heartfelt moments, this production offers a fresh take on the classic tale of the boy who never grew up.

"Everyone can relate to the idea of wanting to stay young forever - the dream that you can live in a state of child-like wonder for all your days. During ever challenging times, it feels even more relatable than ever," Olson said.

The Integrated Arts Conservatory performances of "Peter and the Starcatcher" will take place at the Scott & Charlotte Egan Studio Theatre from Thursday, Oct. 9 to Saturday, Oct. 11. To purchase tickets for any of the performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP