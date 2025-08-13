PEACE OF MIND II: A FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS to Take the Stage at The Colony Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rose City Center (RCC) will present the premiere of Peace of Mind II: A Festival of Short Plays for one performance only on Saturday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA.

The evening will feature a dynamic collection of award-winning short plays written and directed by Samuel French playwright Jeff Locker, with producing direction by Ashley Karp.

This annual fundraising event for the Pasadena-based nonprofit psychotherapy and training center brings together an extraordinary cast of acclaimed film, television, and Broadway performers for a night of thoughtful and entertaining storytelling. Following last year’s sold-out success, the 2024 program promises fresh perspectives and moving performances, blending humor, heart, and theatrical innovation.

“Peace of Mind II represents a culmination of creativity and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of theatrical storytelling while engaging with timeless human experiences,” said RCC Board Chair Ron Sequeira. “We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences and spark important conversations long after the curtain falls.”

Executive Director Mary Malecha added, “It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy exceptional talent while supporting vital programs that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for Peace of Mind II are available through The Stage Crafts. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 North 3rd Street, Burbank, CA 91502.