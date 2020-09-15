Over 300 Films To Compete In Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts' 'Sweet 16' Year

The Festival's Official Selections Will Screen Virtually November 9-15, 2020 On Bitpix

The official selections are rolling in for the 16th annual Oscar-Qualifying HOLLYSHORTS FILM FESTIVAL. Dubbed as their "Sweet 16," the organizers are thrilled to welcome the best shorts from across the globe to screen virtually from November 9-15, 2020 on the new streaming platform BITPIX.

One of the world's leading short film festivals, HollyShorts received over 6,000 submissions and only 5% of the films are now one step closer to potentially being in the running for an Academy Award. Notable films include the animated short CRUEL SHOES written and narrated by Academy Honorary Award winner Steve Martin; I WISH FOR YOU featuring Jeremy Irons; the Will Ferrell, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), and Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade) comedy DAVID directed by Avenue 5's Zach Woods; Deon Taylor's 8:46 starring Tyrese Gibson and featuring CeeLo Green; THE PRICE OF CHEAP RENT featuring Wyatt Cenac (HBO's Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas) from directors Amina Sutton and Maya Tanaka; Eli Synder's INTERLUDE starring Empire's Skylan Brooks; the high school drama AT LAST directed by Lorena Gordon and featuring George Lopez, as well as Hanna star Esmé Creed-Miles' directorial debut JAMIE.

"I'm very excited to have our L.A. premiere at a festival as strong as HollyShorts," stated director Maya Albanese, who's short FREEZE stars Nora Zehetner (NatGeo's The Right Stuff) and Adrian Grenier (Entourage). She continued, "I made FREEZE as entertaining catharsis for thirty-something women in our modern era of unparalleled female choice. It's a pressure cooker period in our lives when our greatest career opportunities are expanding just as our fertility is declining."

This year's competition lineup will feature a variety of shorts including Live Action, Animation, Documentary as well as TV Pilots, Music Videos, Web Series, and Student shorts. Some early stand outs include: IN HOLLYWOODLAND starring Yetide Badaki (American Gods) and Karen David (Legacies); SECOND ACT featuring Francia Raisa (Grown-Ish); the Madison Beer GOOD AND GOODBYE music video co-directed by Beer and Kyle Cogan; Morad Mostafa's drama HENET WARD; EAGLE featuring The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr.; sci-fi short PROXY starring Erika Christensen (Parenthood) and Emma Booth (Glitch); Chloe Campion's documentary THE RACE about teenage rapper Tay-K; comedic miniseries LOUEY & BRI TV starring Luis Guzmán (Shameless) and Bri Smith; Ashley Williams' (The Jim Gaffigan Show) directorial debut MEATS; Sex Education director Alice Seabright's comedy END-O; FURLOUGH from The Originals' Phoebe Tonkin; and the animated short KAPAEMAHU among others.

HollyShorts Film Festival will take place November 9-15, 2020 exclusively on Bitpix. The festival will be completely virtual and feature short films, panels, exclusive fireside chats, virtual get togethers, and the 16th Annual Awards Show where three short films will become qualified for the Academy Awards. To view all of the official selections or to purchase tickets please visit www.hollyshorts.com

