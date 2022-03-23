Oscar-Nominated Film Composer James Newton Howard to be Honored by LACO

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) will host its "2022 Gala Celebration: Simple Gifts" honoring esteemed nine-time Oscar-nominated film composer James Newton Howard (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Hunger Games franchise, Nightcrawler, Maleficent and The Bourne Legacy) and celebrating the musicians of LACO on Friday, April 29, 2022, 6:00 pm, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban will introduce Howard at the gala. The in-person black-tie (preferred) event includes a festive cocktail reception, elegant dinner and engaging live musical program featuring LACO Music Director Jaime Martín conducting the Orchestra in Copland's beloved classic, Appalachian Spring, as well as special arrangements of two works from two of Howard's film scores, "The Wedding" from Wyatt Earp directed by Lawrence Kasdan, and "A Man & His Beasts Redux," a suite from the Fantastic Beasts films directed by David Yates. Proceeds from the gala, as well as a virtual auction, which begins online on April 25 and concludes at the event, benefit the concert performances and educational initiatives of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Among the virtual auction items is a private meet and greet with Howard and a one-hour tour of his Santa Monica studio for four guests.

James Newton Howard is one of the film industry's most versatile and honored composers, with a career spanning over thirty years and encompassing more than 140 film and television projects. He is a nine-time Oscar nominee, and Emmy and Grammy winner. Howard has also been honored with ASCAP's prestigious Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement and the BMI ICON Award. As a record producer, arranger and songwriter, he has collaborated with some of pop's biggest names, including Elton John; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Barbra Streisand; Earth, Wind and Fire; Bob Seger; Rod Stewart; Toto; Glenn Frey; Diana Ross; Carly Simon; Olivia Newton-John; Randy Newman; Rickie Lee Jones; and Chaka Khan.

In 1985, Howard was offered his first film, Head Office, and quickly knew he had found his calling. He has since created the scores for a broad range of films, including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Red Sparrow, Roman J. Israel, Esq., Detroit, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, all four installments of The Hunger Games franchise, Concussion, Nightcrawler and Maleficent. His long list of credits also include Snow White and the Huntsman, The Bourne Legacy, Salt, Water For Elephants, Batman Begins, Collateral, Snow Falling on Cedars, Outbreak, The Village, Hidalgo, Peter Pan, Wyatt Earp, Lady in the Water, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Freedomland, Dinosaur, Treasure Planet, Signs, Falling Down, Primal Fear, Glengarry Glen Ross, Waterworld, The Devil's Advocate, Dave, and Pretty Woman, among many others. His upcoming film projects include Disney's Jungle Cruise and the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In 2017, Howard completed his first live concert tour, 3 Decades of Music for Hollywood, visiting 15 European cities, with the premiere being held at Royal Albert Hall. In addition to his contributions to film and television music, Howard has written a number of concert works. Most recently, his Concerto for Cello and Orchestra was premiered with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Gala co-chairs are Jennifer Diener, Peggy Falcon and Carol Henry. Gala committee members include Clare Baren, Deborah Cussen, Anne Grausam, Diane Henderson, Molly Kirk, Terri Kohl, Leslie Lassiter, Shaheen Nanji, Gene Shutler, Joyce Sommer, Anne-Marie Spataru, Mist Thorkelsdottir and Lauren Wing.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding through grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support.

The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, is located at 9500 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Tickets, beginning at $1,000/person (sponsorship packages available), may be purchased online at laco.org/gala or by calling 213 622 7001 x221.

COVID SAFETY PROTOCOLS

LACO is committed to the health and safety of its patrons, artists and staff and will require proof of full vaccination for everyone attending in-person LACO events. Social distancing will be implemented and, under current Los Angeles County guidelines, masks will be required indoors at all times. For the most current information on LACO's COVID safety protocols, visit LACO.org/covid-19. LACO's vaccine requirement for all eligible audience members includes a COVID-19 booster obtained no later than the day of the event.

LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (LACO) ranks among the world's top musical ensembles. Beloved by audiences and praised by critics, the Orchestra is a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO has been proclaimed "America's finest chamber orchestra" (Public Radio International), "LA's most unintimidating chamber music experience" (Los Angeles magazine), "resplendent" (Los Angeles Times), and "one of the world's great chamber orchestras"(KUSC Classical FM). Performing throughout greater Los Angeles, the Orchestra has made 32 recordings, including, most recently, a 2019 BIS Records release of works for violin and chamber orchestra that features Concertmaster Margaret Batjer and the world premiere recording of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto (a LACO co-commission). In 2020, due to the global pandemic, LACO pivoted from presenting live performances to producing the groundbreaking CLOSE QUARTERS interdisciplinary digital series melding musical and visual arts, which has garnered more than 1.8 million views across social media platforms since its debut in November 2020. The "digitally native" programs, created specifically for streaming and applauded as "musically and artistically compelling" (Los Angeles Times) have "redefined how classical music can be presented in the 21st century (Cultural Attaché). LACO, with offices located in downtown Los Angeles, has toured Europe, South America and Japan, and performed across North America. www.laco.org.

