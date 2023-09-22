Ophelia's Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE- The Imaginary Life And Mysterious Death Of Edgar Allen Poe

Running from October 7 to 29, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Ophelia's Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE- The Imaginary Life And Mysterious Death Of Edgar Allen Poe

Just in time for the Halloween season, Ophelia's Jump Productions will present Nevermore - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allen Poe with music and lyrics by Jonathan Christenson, a unique and wildly theatrical musical combining haunting music and poetic storytelling to chronicle the fascinating life of iconic American writer Edgar Allen Poe. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from October 7 through 29, 2023.

Directed by OJP Founding Artistic Director and recent award recipient of the LA Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) Gordon Davidson Award Beatrice Casagrán, this unique theatrical musical experience is staged in an evocative Grand Guignol/Tim Burtonesque style with imaginative lighting, dynamic staging, and poetic rhythms - the magical world of Edgar Allan Poe is brought to life in an utterly captivating night of theatre that blends fact and fiction, nightmare and waking life.

A literary rock star of his day, Poe struggles with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produces some of the world's most original, visionary and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40. At once gorgeous and grotesque, Nevermore explores the events that shape Poe's character and career, blurring the line between fact and fiction--after all, as Poe himself writes, "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream."

NEVERMORE - THE IMAGINARY LIFE AND MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE

Book, Music and and Lyrics by Jonathan Christenson

Directed by Beatrice Casagrán

Produced by Tony Becker and Karen Sapio

Featuring: Molly Billman, Vanessa Gamble, Spike Pulice, Chloe Reyes, Kenn Schmidt and Gerry Tonella,

Location: 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786

Regular Run - October 7 through 29, 2023

Curtain Times:

Saturday, October 7, 8:00pm

Sunday, October 8, 4:00pm

Friday, October 13, 8:00pm

Saturday, October 14. 8:00pm

Sunday, October 15, 4:00pm

Thursday, October 19, 7:30pm - "Pay What You Can/Pay It Forward"

Friday, October 20, 8:00pm

Saturday, October 21, 8:00pm

Sunday, October 22, 4:00pm

Thursday, October 26, 7:30pm - "Pay What You Can/Pay It Forward"

Friday, October 27, 8:00pm

Saturday, October 28, 8:00pm

Sunday, October 29, 4:00pm

Ticket Information

All seats $42, $32 for college students with ID and children under 10. Thursdays are "Pay What You Can/Pay It Forward" with a $20 minimum.

Online ticketing available at opheliasjump.org.

Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.

About Ophelia's Jump

Ophelia's Jump is an award-winning, non-profit regional theatre company based in Claremont and performing in Claremont and Upland. Ophelia's Jump Productions was founded in 2013 by women and queer artists and educators who believe that the purpose of theatre is to create unending conversations, spark imagination, incite conscience, and elicit a visceral response. OJP aims to invigorate the creativity and intellect of our community by working with local and regional artists to tell compelling stories and educate new generations of theatre lovers. Ophelia's Jump is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

Additional information available at Click Here or info@opheliasjump.org



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Orange County Based Choir Launches Season & Introduces New Board President Photo
Orange County Based Choir Launches Season & Introduces New Board President

The Orange County Women’s Chorus unveils its 26th season and welcomes newly elected Board President Katrina Veldkamp, 2023-2024 conducting intern Abigail Sorber, and fourteen new singers. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

2
West Coast Premiere of Danny Elfmans Suite for Chamber Orchestra Comes to Los Angeles in D Photo
West Coast Premiere of Danny Elfman's Suite for Chamber Orchestra Comes to Los Angeles in December

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), led by Music Director Jaime Martín, spotlights acclaimed violinist Christian Tetzlaff on Brahms’ towering Violin Concerto in D major. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

3
HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Come to El Capitan Theatre in October Photo
HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Come to El Capitan Theatre in October

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” October 6 – 19 and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 20 - 31 at the El Capitan Theatre including three fan event screenings.

4
Agatha Christie Thriller TOWARD ZERO Comes to Theatre 40 Photo
Agatha Christie Thriller TOWARD ZERO Comes to Theatre 40

Towards Zero, a mystery thriller is now playing at Theatre 40. Adapted for the stage by Agatha Christie and Gerald Verner, this mystery thriller explores the psychology of jealousy amidst a savage murder. Catch the show from September 21 to October 22, 2023, in Beverly Hills. Reserve your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# dSimon, a Swiss exploration on Artificial Intelligence
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Perfect Ganesh
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Human Comedy
Actors Co-op Theatres (3/10-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen
Davidson/Valentini Theatre (8/31-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Pereira, Washington, and Mozart
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/07-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You