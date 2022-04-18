Open Fist Extends IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY By Sarah Ruhl Through May 7

Open Fist Theatre Company extends its critically acclaimed production of In the Next Room, or the vibrator play by Sarah Ruhl through May 7.

Set in the 1880s at the dawn of the age of electricity, and based on the little-known historical fact that doctors used vibrators to treat "hysterical" women, this funny, intriguing comedy takes a highly entertaining look at sex, intimacy and gender equality.

Directed by Lane Allison and starring by Bryan Robert Bertone, Spencer Cantrell, Christopher Carver, Stephanie Crothers, Monazia Smith, Dionna Veremis, Alexander Wells and Jennifer Zorbalas

• Presented by Open Fist Theatre Company, Martha Demson, artistic director



Performances continue through May 7 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039. Learn more at (323) 882-6912 or www.openfist.org.



• Proof of vaccination required for admission.

• Masks must be worn throughout the performance.

• Open Fist Theatre Company ensures that theater ventilation systems are up to the

recommended standard for COVID-19 protection.

• Checkerboard seating (alternating seats and rows)