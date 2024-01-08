Open-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in February

The production will debut on February 7, 2024 online.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 1 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in February

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play (UN)Drinkable will debut on February 7, 2024 online at Click Here

In 2014, Flint, Michigan changed the source of its water supply. This resulted in the contamination of its drinking and bathing water, causing a dozen fatalities and sickening dozens more. The changes in the water supply were motivated by the greed of a few people in power and by systemic racism: The city was 54% Black.

(UN)Drinkable stars Barika Phillips Bell, JayCee Porter, and Sue Gisser. Bernadette Armstrong directs.

Dana Hall is the playwright. Her previous plays include Underneath; All Grown Up; No More Flowers; Me, Myself, and Moscato; The Reason for Dad Jokes; The Origin of Zeke Wolf; and many more. The Illinois-based writer is also an actor and voice artist.

(UN)Drinkable is one of several plays specifically curated by Open-Door Playhouse for presentation during Black History Month (February).

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: Alison Arngrim Unapologetically CONFESSes She Owns A PRAIRIE BITCH Photo
Interview: Alison Arngrim Unapologetically CONFESSes She Owns A PRAIRIE BITCH

Alison Arngrim’s long-running one-woman show Confession of a Prairie Bitch opens the Sierra Madre Playhouse’s 100th anniversary season January 19, 2024. Alison took some time from all her charity work and writing to answer a few of my queries.

2
BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliances 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Inclu Photo
BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliance's 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Including 'Best Picture'

The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the complete list of winners of the 2024 ASTRA Film Awards. Find out the winners here!

3
Guild Opera Company to Present 5 TENORS In Concert This Month Photo
Guild Opera Company to Present 5 TENORS In Concert This Month

Guild Opera Company presents a 5 Tenors Concert showcasing the incredible talents of Dongwhi Baek, Elias Berezin, Chris Hunter, Felipe Prado, and Emesh Wijewardena. Join them for an unforgettable evening of beloved classics and mesmerizing performances.

4
Photos: Go Inside W Magazines Annual Best Performances Party with Margot Robbie, Greta Ger Photo
Photos: Go Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and More

Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, Sara Moonves, along with W’s Editor-at-Large, Lynn Hirschberg, hosted the publication’s annual Best Performances Party Friday night. Check out photos from the event here!

More Hot Stories For You

(IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE is Returning to The Actors' Gang For 6 Performances(IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE is Returning to The Actors' Gang For 6 Performances
KPFK's Arts In Review Celebrates The Road Company's 15th Annual Summer Playwright's FestivalKPFK's Arts In Review Celebrates The Road Company's 15th Annual Summer Playwright's Festival
Broadwater Theater Main Stage Presents TINY LITTLE TOWN PremieresBroadwater Theater Main Stage Presents TINY LITTLE TOWN Premieres
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble to Launch New COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY SeriesOdyssey Theatre Ensemble to Launch New COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY Series

Videos

Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
Baby Foot in Los Angeles Baby Foot
Rogue Machine (in the Matrix Theatre) (1/13-1/29)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Los Angeles Ain't Misbehavin'
The Richard & Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/18-11/03)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink in Los Angeles Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Mercury in Los Angeles Mercury
The Road Theatre (1/09-2/18)
Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra in Los Angeles Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra
Saban Theatre (1/13-1/13)
Strangers on a Train in Los Angeles Strangers on a Train
Theatre 40 (1/18-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You