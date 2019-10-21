Ojai Film Festival Announces Opening Night Carnivale

On October 31st Ojai Film Festival's 20th Anniversary kicks off with a free movie in Libbey Bowl plus a Live Pre-Show Halloween Faire for all ages. The festivities feature music, dance, poetry, costume contest, prizes and more. Admission is free! The fun starts at 4 pm in Libbey Park and runs through 6 pm, then moves to Libbey Bowl at 6:30 pm for the free movie.



Carnivale! Get your masquerade on and your costumes ready for a Live Pre-Show and enjoy the swingin' sounds of The Ojai Mardi Gras Quartet led by Patricia Avis, with special performances by Radio Tequila's Tequila Mockingbird, Ojai folk hero Rain Perry and surprise guests at the Libbey Fountain Stage.



Spoken word performances star local poet and "Carma Bum" Doug Knott plus Punk Princess Iris Berry, Co-Founder of Punk Hostage Press. Paulina Productions and Hamsa Dance bring out their professional Belly Dancing Troupe in full costume to mesmerize and inspire the masquerade experience.



Halloween fun includes face painting, pumpkin art, fortune telling, plus activities at the Ojai Library Table, Merchants' Table, and a candy stop along the route for "Trick or Treat Ojai"



Children ten and under, meet at Pixie's General Store at 4 pm for a children's costume contest and trick or treating to downtown merchants.



At 6:30 pm, find your seat in Libbey Bowl to enjoy the free film Tim Burton's cult classic The Nightmare Before Christmas







