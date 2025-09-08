Odyssey Theatre's 'Thresholds of Invention' to Present DEVILS IN AMERICA

The performance will take place on October 11.
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series will present a reading of Devils in America by Michael Sargent. Are you ready to judge Marlon Brando’s parenting?
Can you survive a night in Ed Buck’s secret apartment? Learn the dirty secrets behind the song “You Light Up My Life.” And visit Ghislaine Maxwell — in hell.
This quartet of short, scandal-soaked tabloid-inspired plays offers a kaleidoscope of terrible people. Adults only. The performance will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.
at the Odyssey Theatre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos