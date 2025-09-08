 tracker
Odyssey Theatre's 'Thresholds of Invention' to Present DEVILS IN AMERICA

The performance will take place on October 11.

Sep. 08, 2025
Odyssey Theatre's 'Thresholds of Invention' to Present DEVILS IN AMERICA Image
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series will present a reading of Devils in America by Michael Sargent. Are you ready to judge Marlon Brando’s parenting?

Can you survive a night in Ed Buck’s secret apartment? Learn the dirty secrets behind the song “You Light Up My Life.” And visit Ghislaine Maxwell — in hell.

This quartet of short, scandal-soaked tabloid-inspired plays offers a kaleidoscope of terrible people. Adults only. The performance will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.
at the Odyssey Theatre
 




