Oceanic Launches Summer Live Music Series at Pompano Beach Pier

Free weekly performances with ocean views, coastal cuisine, and brunch every weekend.
Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier has launched a new summer live music series, inviting the South Florida community to enjoy live music by local artists every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can take in panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean while savoring chef-driven coastal cuisine and sipping beachside cocktails.
In addition to the live music, Oceanic serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring signature dishes like Grand Marnier French toast, sweet-tea brined chicken and waffles with bourbon peaches, and crab cake benedict with potato hash. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s full lunch menu, including sun-kissed shrimp, grilled shrimp and watermelon salad, New England lobster rolls, and fresh catch entrées.
Build-your-own mimosa and bellini buckets are available for tables to share, with offerings like the Mimosa Bucket ($29) featuring Mionetto prosecco, orange juice, pomegranate juice, and strawberry purée, or the Bucket of Bubbles ($68) with six mini bottles of Mionetto Rosé and Brut.
Saturday, July 12: Jerry Leeman Duo
Sunday, July 13: Bombshell Duo
Saturday, July 19: The Gin & Tonics Duo
Sunday, July 20: Eric Xarles Duo
Saturday, July 26: Chris Luv Duo
Sunday, July 27: The Shindig Duo
Free and open to the public. Menu items priced à la carte. Reservations are encouraged.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit oceanicpompano.com or call 954-366-3768.
