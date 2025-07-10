 tracking pixel
Oceanic Launches Summer Live Music Series at Pompano Beach Pier

Free weekly performances with ocean views, coastal cuisine, and brunch every weekend.

Oceanic Launches Summer Live Music Series at Pompano Beach Pier Image
Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier has launched a new summer live music series, inviting the South Florida community to enjoy live music by local artists every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can take in panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean while savoring chef-driven coastal cuisine and sipping beachside cocktails.

In addition to the live music, Oceanic serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring signature dishes like Grand Marnier French toast, sweet-tea brined chicken and waffles with bourbon peaches, and crab cake benedict with potato hash. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s full lunch menu, including sun-kissed shrimp, grilled shrimp and watermelon salad, New England lobster rolls, and fresh catch entrées.

Build-your-own mimosa and bellini buckets are available for tables to share, with offerings like the Mimosa Bucket ($29) featuring Mionetto prosecco, orange juice, pomegranate juice, and strawberry purée, or the Bucket of Bubbles ($68) with six mini bottles of Mionetto Rosé and Brut.

July Live Music Lineup:

  • Saturday, July 12: Jerry Leeman Duo

  • Sunday, July 13: Bombshell Duo

  • Saturday, July 19: The Gin & Tonics Duo

  • Sunday, July 20: Eric Xarles Duo

  • Saturday, July 26: Chris Luv Duo

  • Sunday, July 27: The Shindig Duo

Admission:

Free and open to the public. Menu items priced à la carte. Reservations are encouraged.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit oceanicpompano.com or call 954-366-3768.




