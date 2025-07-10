Oceanic Launches Summer Live Music Series at Pompano Beach Pier

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier has launched a new summer live music series, inviting the South Florida community to enjoy live music by local artists every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can take in panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean while savoring chef-driven coastal cuisine and sipping beachside cocktails.

In addition to the live music, Oceanic serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring signature dishes like Grand Marnier French toast, sweet-tea brined chicken and waffles with bourbon peaches, and crab cake benedict with potato hash. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s full lunch menu, including sun-kissed shrimp, grilled shrimp and watermelon salad, New England lobster rolls, and fresh catch entrées.

Build-your-own mimosa and bellini buckets are available for tables to share, with offerings like the Mimosa Bucket ($29) featuring Mionetto prosecco, orange juice, pomegranate juice, and strawberry purée, or the Bucket of Bubbles ($68) with six mini bottles of Mionetto Rosé and Brut.

July Live Music Lineup:

Saturday, July 12: Jerry Leeman Duo

Sunday, July 13: Bombshell Duo

Saturday, July 19: The Gin & Tonics Duo

Sunday, July 20: Eric Xarles Duo

Saturday, July 26: Chris Luv Duo

Sunday, July 27: The Shindig Duo

Admission:

Free and open to the public. Menu items priced à la carte. Reservations are encouraged.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit oceanicpompano.com or call 954-366-3768.

