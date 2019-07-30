OTHERWISE ENGAGED Will Play Upstairs At The Group Rep 8/10-9/8

The Group Rep presents Simon Gray's award-winning wry, dry comic play OTHERWISE ENGAGED directed by Linda Alznauer. In the blithely, sexually-indulgent 70s, a hooked-on-sex book publisher actually craves a tranquil afternoon of Wagner's Parsifal to soothe the savage beast within. But what he encounters is a constant barrage of neighbors, friends, relatives, strangers, aspiring writers and even his wife back from out-of-town with late breaking news. They all need something from him and all he wants is a quiet afternoon, but as we all know - there's no peace for the wicked. OTHERWISE ENGAGED won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

The cast features the talents of Fox Carney, Lee Grober, Kait Haire, Doug Haverty, Joseph Marcelo, Beccy Quinn, and Michael Robb.

The Design/Production Team includes Chris Winfield (Set Design), Kenny Harder (Lighting Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Victor D'wayne Little (Costume Design), John Ledley (Stage Manager), Michele Schultz (Dialect Coach), Doug Haverty (Graphics) and Doug Engalla (Videography/Photography).

About Show Times and Tickets: August 10 - September 8. Saturdays 4:00 pm; Sundays 7:00 pm. Talkback Saturdays 8/17 & 8/24 after 4:00 pm show. General Admission $20.00. Seniors & Students with ID $15.00. Buy tickets and information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Upstairs at the Group Rep - Second Floor Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Boulevard 91601. The Upstairs venue is not handicapped accessible.





