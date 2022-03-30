ONE WAY TICKET TO OREGON Comes to The Blue Door in April

Following its tremendously successful run four years ago in Santa Monica, One Way Ticket to Oregon will remount at The Blue Door in Culver City, CA. Written by BC Caldwell, One Way Ticket to Oregon wrestles with topics of mortality, faith and the limited options when it comes to "dying with dignity". The show is directed by JJ Mayes and produced by BC Caldwell and Jeremy Aldridge. One Way Ticket to Oregon opens Friday, April 8th and runs through April 24th with shows at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 7pm on Mondays.

For tickets visit onewaytickettooregon.com.

When Leigh Anne Rainey receives the diagnosis that her cancer has returned and spread to her pancreas, she's forced to confront her own mortality. A proper southern belle with a rebel heart, she frets over what her end is going to look like and how it will affect her son Bobby, who relies on her stability, his unstable wife Eve, and her young autistic grandson Duke.

With help from her friend June, Leigh Anne explores her limited options, including the use of medical marijuana to curb her symptoms. While learning about doctors in Oregon who can legally help her "die with dignity", she begins to wrestle with her faith. In the midst of her medical turmoil, unresolved issues of race and heritage threaten to unravel the core of Leigh's fragile family. In One Way Ticket to Oregon, Leigh must choose how to end her own pain without hurting the family and friends that she loves.

One Way Ticket to Oregon was preparing to remount in the spring of 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid shutdown. To make theatre happen again, all audience members must be vaccinated or have a negative test in the previous 48-72 hours for the safety of the actors.

Playwright BC Caldwell is Co-Founder and Executive Director of ArtsUP! LA, a non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth, individuals with special needs, and military veterans in greater Los Angeles. Since 2007, ArtsUP! LA has utilized theatre, the performing arts, and educational programs as a means to enhance self-esteem, encourage self-expression, and empower individuals to overcome the challenges in their lives, giving voice to those who are often not seen or heard. Caldwell now brings his genuine desire to help others to give voice to the topic of cancer and the difficult decisions one must face when confronted by a terminal illness and the necessity of making life-altering decisions. As a graduate of Tulane University, Caldwell's personal understanding of the people of Louisiana shines through in One Way Ticket to Oregon.

JJ Mayes is excited to be back for the remounting One Way Ticket to Oregon. His recent direction includes the world-premieres of Art is Useless When You're Being Mauled by a Bear at The Loft Ensemble and Tangerine Sunset at Sacred Fools. He has directed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival such award winning shows as Cookie and The Monster, Definition of Man, The Word, as well as the infamous Rootbeer plays. JJ also recently directed the world premiere of Heroes of the West at the last 2cents Inkfest.

Assistant Director and Producer Jeremy Aldridge is thrilled to once again join the crew for One Way Ticket to Oregon. He most recently directed The Boys Next Door at the Blue Door for CRE Outreach and the multi-award winning Absolutely Filthy for Sacred Fools. Jeremy produced Crumble for Sacred Fools Theater, and Mark Twain Answers All Your Questions for Ed Goodman at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The amazing design team consists of Scenic Design by Joyce Hutter, Lighting Design by Douglas Gabrielle, Sound Design by Jaime Robledo, Composing by Michael Teoli and Costume Design by Linda Muggeridge. TJ O'Brien is the Stage Manager.

One Way Ticket to Oregon features the cast of Ethan Aldridge, Travis Goodman*, Synthia L. Hardy*, Matt Jennings*, Kate Krieger, Rick Steadman* Carl Wientraub*, and Eve Sigall as Leigh Anne Rainey.