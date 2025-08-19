ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Have Los Angeles Premiere This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JAXX THEATRICALS will present the Los Angeles Premiere of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME. Now in its 19th Anniversary season and following a sold out run and extension of Pippin -- Once Upon a One More Time is powered by the chart-topping hits of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop with a book by Jon Harmere. The show will be directed by Jaxx's newly appointed Producing Director, Colin Tracy. Dr. James Lent will music direct with Kasmira Buchanan and Viktor Simon as co-choreographers.

ABOUT THE SHOW

When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine "happily ever after."

Once Upon a One More Time weaves 23 of Britney Spears' smash hits-like "Crazy," "Oops!...I Did It Again," "Circus," "Lucky," and "Toxic"-into "a big, modern, musical dance party, with Britney's beating heart at its core." (ABC News) Once Upon a One More Time is a modern day Into the Woods and a jukebox musical fantasy come true!

Once Upon a One More Time started previews on Broadway on May 13, 2023, opened on June 22, 2023 and ran for 83 performances before closing on September 3, 2023. Jaxx's producing team saw the show on Broadway and recognized its potential as a post-Broadway camp classic.