OEDIPUS THE KING, MAMA! to be Presented at the 19th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater

This fall, the Getty Villa Museum and the Troubadour Theater Company will present Oedipus the King, Mama! for the 19th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater production. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays, September 4-27, at 8 p.m., with previews on August 28 - 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 14.

In this production of the classic story of Oedipus, L.A.'s beloved Troubadour Theater Company gets Sophocles' King Oedipus "All Shook Up" with the musical stylings of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley! In Oedipus the King, Mama!, plot twists and pelvic thrusts are plentiful, and a live band accompanies the salacious story. Fighting to find out the ugly truth, Oedipus gives in to "Suspicious Minds" and digs deep into his past...only to find a forbidden future - and the meaning of blind ambition.

"This marks the Troubadour Theater Company's third production in the Villa's Outdoor Classical Theater, and we are delighted to welcome them back," says Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the Getty Museum. "It is special to have such a long-time collaborator and company from Los Angeles bring their talents to the Palisades community for what will undoubtedly be an entertaining show."

Celebrating 30 years of entertaining audiences in Los Angeles and 16 years of collaborating with the Getty, the Troubadour Theater Company reintroduces this production, which was previously part of the Villa's 2009 Theater Lab series, to the Outdoor Theater stage. It is adapted and directed by Matt Walker, artistic director of the Troubadour Theater Company.

"The Troubies" have co-produced two other outdoor productions at the Getty Villa, including LIZASTRATA in 2021, a retelling of Aristophanes's Lysistrata set to Liza Minnelli's greatest hits, as well as Haunted House Party in 2016, a Roman comedy based on Plautus's Mostellaria. They have also workshopped several productions in the Villa Theater Lab series in addition to Oedipus The King, Mama!, including Abbamemnon in 2014 and For the Birds in 2011.

The Oedipus the King, Mama! cast includes Matt Walker as Oedipus, Cloie Taylor as Shepherd, Beth Kennedy as Jocasta, Rick Batalla as Creon, Mike Sulprizio as Teiresias, Steven Booth as Young Oedipus, Suzanne Jolie Narbonne as Ismene/Chorus, Lara Lafferty as Antigone/Chorus, Philip McNiven as Messenger, and Katie Malia as Sphinx attendant.

"We're so thankful for our long-time artistic collaboration with the Getty. They truly support artists and always bring out the best in us," says Matt Walker, artistic director of the Troubadour Theater Company. "Oedipus the King, Mama! has a gifted cast of 10 actors who sing, dance, clown, and improvise their way through an 80-minute-romp - as well as a live band, and brilliant designers who are transforming the Villa into Graceland West!"

The play will feature choreography by Matt Walker, music direction by Benet Braun, costume design by Sharon McGunigle, hair, makeup, and wig design by Suzanne Narbonne, lighting design by Bo Tindell, set design by Evan Bartoletti, prop design by Matt Scott, sound design by Robert Ramirez, music supervision by Eric Heinly, and Molly Alvarez Booth as movement consultant. Producers include Mike Sulprizio, Beth Kennedy, and Matt Walker.

An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance will take place on Thursday, September 18.

Thursday night performances are $45 ($40 for students and seniors), Friday night performances are $50, and Saturday night performances are $55. Student and senior discounts are available for Thursday night performances only. Ticket prices for the previews are $30.

