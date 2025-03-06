News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

OCTG Theatre Awards Unveils List of Nominees

The awards ceremony, where winners will be revealed, is scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 28, 2025.

By: Mar. 06, 2025

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, during the OC Theatre Guild's membership meeting, the nominees for the fourth annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced. The awards ceremony, where winners will be revealed, is scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Directed by Guild Board Secretary Shinshin Yuder Tsai, this year's show continues the tradition of celebrating the vibrant and diverse achievements of the theatre community. Tickets will be available on March 10, 2025.

Awards Coordinator and Guild Vice-President Kristin Campbell Coyne remarked, “The OCTG Theatre Awards program continues to grow in incredible ways. This year, we've seen 121 nominations across 21 categories, with 46 productions submitted for adjudication. The gender-neutral performance categories maintain double the nominees and two winners each.” Twenty organizations participated, with 62 voters from various theatre disciplines determining the results. All votes were audited by accounting firm Numbers South West Inc to ensure accuracy.

This year's nominees highlight standout productions. Leading the nominations is Chance Theater, recognized for "Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical," "Sweeney Todd," and "Alma." The Wayward Artist also earned multiple nominations for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "The Mother F*cker with the Hat." Curtis Theatre garnered several nominations for "Once" and "Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life,” which was co-produced with Begins and Ends with ‘A' Productions. Other companies, including Costa Mesa Playhouse, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players, The Larking House, and J Stage, also showcased their creative excellence with celebrated works.

A detailed list of nominees is included below and can also be found on the Guild's website.

The OC Theatre Guild launched its awards program in 2020 to celebrate excellence in Orange County theatre. “Every year our volunteer voters see so much incredible work, each season is really a labor of love by them,” said Awards Coordinator and Guild Board Member Katie Chidester. “Between annual applications, training, and numerous production assignments, they put a tremendous amount of work in because they believe in creativity and talent in our region.”

To submit a show for adjudication or apply to become a voter for next year's OCTG Theatre Awards, visit www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.

OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County's vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support, and promote live theatre in greater Orange County. That stated goal is supported by the long-held beliefs of the guild's founders and leaders that theatre and the performing arts are an essential part of what creates a healthy, passionate, and multicultural society that enriches communities while providing opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. Through the last several years, the guild has made a commitment to answer the question “What can we do together that we can't do on our own?”

Since OCTG's inception, the following individuals and organizations have provided support: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Amanda DeMaio, CA Relief Program, Capital Group Foundation, Charitable Ventures of OC, Tod White, Craig Tyrl, Matthew Takahashi, Zaradich Law, Facebook, The Walt Disney Company Foundation, Orange County Dept. of Education, The Blackbaud Giving Fund, Amazon, Aja Bell, Jocelyn Buckner, Kristin Cambpell, Sharyn Case, Patrick Chavis, Katherine Chidester, Wendy Colon, Maddi Deckard, Eric Eberwein, Barney Evans, Andrea Freeman, Rob Greenfield, Glenn Griffin, Sara M. Guerrero, Dana Hammer, Laura Hathaway, Michael Hornyak, Tim Hume, Aleksandr Iakovlev, Elizabeth Jouvenat, Scott A. Keister, Tommie Kozlov, Andrea G. La Vela, Rose London, Patrick Mannion, Jill Cary Martin, Candyce Marto-Maedel, Neil Middleton, Michelle Miller-Day, Desiree Nguyen, Cindy ODell, Stephen Peeler, Crystal Phillips, Cheryl Prevor, Christopher Reilly, Gene Rogers, Amber Scott, April Skinner, Chris Sumpter, Richard Stein, Nicolas Thiery, Nicholas Thurkettle, Zeffy Foundation, Debra Wondercheck, Jordan R. Young, Patricia Zantos, Amanda Zarr, and David Zelhart.

LIST OF THIS YEAR'S NOMINEES

Outstanding Production of a Play

  • Alma, Chance Theater

  • The Children, The Wayward Artist

  • Other Desert Cities, Newport Theatre Arts Center

  • The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

Outstanding Production of a Musical

  • Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Once, Curtis Theatre

  • All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

  • The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Play

  • Amanda Hallman, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with ‘A’ Productions

  • Craig Tyrl, The Children, The Wayward Artist

  • Katie Chidester, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

  • Michael Martinez Hamilton, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Sara Guerrero, Alma, Chance Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Musical 

  • Casey Long, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Charna Lopez, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

  • James Michael McHale, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Jonathan Infante, Once, Curtis Theatre

  • Sydney Raquel, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play

  • Aubrey Saverino (Sugar), Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

  • Bobby D. Lux (Lenny), Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse

  • D.X. Machina (Jackie), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Heather Lee Echeverria (Angel), Alma, Chance Theater

  • Juliet Fischer (Rose), The Children, The Wayward Artist

  • Kalinda Gray (Emilie), Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with ‘A’ Productions

  • Marta Portillo (Alma), Alma, Chance Theater

  • Michelle Pedersen (Catherine Givings), In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse

  • Rose London (Katherine Brandt), 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

  • Ruben Matos (Ralph D.), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

  • Claire Manson (Cinderella), Into the Woods, Jstage

  • Emma Laird (Girl), Once, Curtis Theatre

  • Jenna Luck (Olive Ostrovsky), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Jocelyn A. Brown (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Laura Hart (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd, Cabrillo Playhouse

  • Mallory Kerwin (Paulette), Legally Blonde, No Square Theatre

  • Mandy Foster (Emma Woodhouse), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Micah Nicholson (William Barfee), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Naomi Groleau (Natalie/Ed), All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

  • Tom Avery (Hedwig), Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chance Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play

  • Branda Lock (Gloria/Nan), Gloria, Chance Theater

  • Erik Scilley (Lorin), Gloria, Chance Theater

  • Griffin Glenn (Mike Clark), 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

  • Jonathon Lamer (Letter Writer #1), Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

  • Marta Portillo (Victoria), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Neil Switzer (Ernie), Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse

  • Oscar Emmanuel Fabela (Cousin Julio), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Peter Hilton (Tilden), Buried Child, Costa Mesa Playhouse

  • Psalms Salazar (Veronica), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Will Martella (Dean/Devin), Gloria, Chance Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical

  • Angel Correa (Vice Principal Douglas Panch), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Blake Rhiner (Frank Churchill), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Carolyn Lupin (Rona Lisa Peretti), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Clayton Michael Walker (Leaf Coneybear), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Cynthia C. Espinoza (Mrs. Elton), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Haven Hanson (Lumiere), Beauty and the Beast,  Jstage

  • Jeff Lowe (George Knightley), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Laura M. Hathaway (Beggar Woman), Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Luc Clopton (Robert Martin), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Sadie Alexander (Harriet Smith), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

  • Other Desert Cities, Newport Theatre Arts Center

  • Gloria, Chance Theater

  • The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse

  • 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

  • Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Once, Curtis Theatre

  • All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

  • The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Outstanding Costume Design

  • Bruce Goodrich, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Christopher Aceves, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Haven Hanson, Beauty and the Beast,  Jstage

  • Marci Alberti, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

  • Tom Phillips & Larry Watts, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Lighting Design

  • Axiom Cutler, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Heather Harless, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends With ‘A’ Productions

  • Kara Ramlow, Alma, Chance Theater

  • Kris Kataoka, Once, Curtis Theatre

  • Masako Tobaru, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

  • Christopher Scott Murillo, Alma, Chance Theater

  • Jon Gaw, Once, Curtis Theatre

  • Kristin Campbell Coyne, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

  • Michael Serna, Killer Joe, Costa Mesa Playhouse

  • Teddy Pagee, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Sound Design

  • Eric Backus, Gloria, Chance Theater

  • James Markoski, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Lia Weed, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Melanie Falcón, Alma, Chance Theater

  • Thor Fay, Once, Curtis Theatre

Outstanding Choreography

  • Charna Lopez, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

  • Jennifer Kornswiet, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Kelsie Blackwell, Once, Curtis Theatre

  • Mo Goodfellow, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Sabrina Harper, Alice by Heart, No Square Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

  • Christopher W. Smith, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

  • Jennifer Schniepp, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

  • Lex Leigh, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Lex Leigh, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Patrick Copeland, Once, Curtis Theatre

Outstanding Projection Design

  • Jonathan Infante, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends With ‘A’ Productions

  • Kristin Campbell Coyne and James Markoski, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

  • Nick Santiago, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chance Theater

  • Nick Santiago, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

  • Victoria Serra, 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Prop Design

  • Amanda Hallman and Colin Lawrence, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends With ‘A’ Productions, Properties Designer

  • Bebe Herrera, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater, Props Director

  • Bonnie-Lyn Montano, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist, Properties Designer

  • Jim Lowe & Kelsey Lowe, Puffs, Alchemy Theatre Company, Props Master

  • Joe Lauderdale, The Children, The Wayward Artist, Properties Designer

Outstanding Fight Direction

  • David Rodriguez, Killer Joe, Costa Mesa Playhouse, Fight Director

  • Martin Noyes, Alma, Chance Theater, Fight Director

  • Matthew M. Hayashi, Abyss, The Larking House, Fight Director

Outstanding Wig/Hair Design

  • Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Larking House, Hair Designer

  • Cliff Senior, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse, Wig Designer

  • Jeff Weeks, A Doll’s House, Part 2, STAGEStheatre, Wig and Hair Designer

Notable Outstanding Achievement

  • Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Larking House, Makeup Designer

  • Craig Holland, Birdbrain, The Wayward Artist, Playwright

  • Eric Eberwein, Peace Be With You, The Wayward Artist, Playwright

  • Genevieve Kauper, Abyss, The Larking House, Makeup Designer

  • Sarah Leonard, Into the Woods,  Jstage, Puppet Designer



