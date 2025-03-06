OCTG Theatre Awards Unveils List of Nominees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, February 22, 2025, during the OC Theatre Guild's membership meeting, the nominees for the fourth annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced. The awards ceremony, where winners will be revealed, is scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Directed by Guild Board Secretary Shinshin Yuder Tsai, this year's show continues the tradition of celebrating the vibrant and diverse achievements of the theatre community. Tickets will be available on March 10, 2025.

Awards Coordinator and Guild Vice-President Kristin Campbell Coyne remarked, “The OCTG Theatre Awards program continues to grow in incredible ways. This year, we've seen 121 nominations across 21 categories, with 46 productions submitted for adjudication. The gender-neutral performance categories maintain double the nominees and two winners each.” Twenty organizations participated, with 62 voters from various theatre disciplines determining the results. All votes were audited by accounting firm Numbers South West Inc to ensure accuracy.

This year's nominees highlight standout productions. Leading the nominations is Chance Theater, recognized for "Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical," "Sweeney Todd," and "Alma." The Wayward Artist also earned multiple nominations for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "The Mother F*cker with the Hat." Curtis Theatre garnered several nominations for "Once" and "Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life,” which was co-produced with Begins and Ends with ‘A' Productions. Other companies, including Costa Mesa Playhouse, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players, The Larking House, and J Stage, also showcased their creative excellence with celebrated works.

A detailed list of nominees is included below and can also be found on the Guild's website.

The OC Theatre Guild launched its awards program in 2020 to celebrate excellence in Orange County theatre. “Every year our volunteer voters see so much incredible work, each season is really a labor of love by them,” said Awards Coordinator and Guild Board Member Katie Chidester. “Between annual applications, training, and numerous production assignments, they put a tremendous amount of work in because they believe in creativity and talent in our region.”

To submit a show for adjudication or apply to become a voter for next year's OCTG Theatre Awards, visit www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.

OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County's vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support, and promote live theatre in greater Orange County. That stated goal is supported by the long-held beliefs of the guild's founders and leaders that theatre and the performing arts are an essential part of what creates a healthy, passionate, and multicultural society that enriches communities while providing opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. Through the last several years, the guild has made a commitment to answer the question “What can we do together that we can't do on our own?”

Since OCTG's inception, the following individuals and organizations have provided support: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Amanda DeMaio, CA Relief Program, Capital Group Foundation, Charitable Ventures of OC, Tod White, Craig Tyrl, Matthew Takahashi, Zaradich Law, Facebook, The Walt Disney Company Foundation, Orange County Dept. of Education, The Blackbaud Giving Fund, Amazon, Aja Bell, Jocelyn Buckner, Kristin Cambpell, Sharyn Case, Patrick Chavis, Katherine Chidester, Wendy Colon, Maddi Deckard, Eric Eberwein, Barney Evans, Andrea Freeman, Rob Greenfield, Glenn Griffin, Sara M. Guerrero, Dana Hammer, Laura Hathaway, Michael Hornyak, Tim Hume, Aleksandr Iakovlev, Elizabeth Jouvenat, Scott A. Keister, Tommie Kozlov, Andrea G. La Vela, Rose London, Patrick Mannion, Jill Cary Martin, Candyce Marto-Maedel, Neil Middleton, Michelle Miller-Day, Desiree Nguyen, Cindy ODell, Stephen Peeler, Crystal Phillips, Cheryl Prevor, Christopher Reilly, Gene Rogers, Amber Scott, April Skinner, Chris Sumpter, Richard Stein, Nicolas Thiery, Nicholas Thurkettle, Zeffy Foundation, Debra Wondercheck, Jordan R. Young, Patricia Zantos, Amanda Zarr, and David Zelhart.

LIST OF THIS YEAR'S NOMINEES

Outstanding Production of a Play

Alma, Chance Theater

The Children, The Wayward Artist

Other Desert Cities, Newport Theatre Arts Center

The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Once, Curtis Theatre

All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Amanda Hallman, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with ‘A’ Productions

Craig Tyrl, The Children, The Wayward Artist

Katie Chidester, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

Michael Martinez Hamilton, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Sara Guerrero, Alma, Chance Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Casey Long, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Charna Lopez, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

James Michael McHale, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Jonathan Infante, Once, Curtis Theatre

Sydney Raquel, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play

Aubrey Saverino (Sugar), Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

Bobby D. Lux (Lenny), Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse

D.X. Machina (Jackie), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Heather Lee Echeverria (Angel), Alma, Chance Theater

Juliet Fischer (Rose), The Children, The Wayward Artist

Kalinda Gray (Emilie), Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with ‘A’ Productions

Marta Portillo (Alma), Alma, Chance Theater

Michelle Pedersen (Catherine Givings), In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse

Rose London (Katherine Brandt), 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Ruben Matos (Ralph D.), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

Claire Manson (Cinderella), Into the Woods, Jstage

Emma Laird (Girl), Once, Curtis Theatre

Jenna Luck (Olive Ostrovsky), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Jocelyn A. Brown (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Laura Hart (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd, Cabrillo Playhouse

Mallory Kerwin (Paulette), Legally Blonde, No Square Theatre

Mandy Foster (Emma Woodhouse), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Micah Nicholson (William Barfee), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Naomi Groleau (Natalie/Ed), All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Tom Avery (Hedwig), Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chance Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play

Branda Lock (Gloria/Nan), Gloria, Chance Theater

Erik Scilley (Lorin), Gloria, Chance Theater

Griffin Glenn (Mike Clark), 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Jonathon Lamer (Letter Writer #1), Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

Marta Portillo (Victoria), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Neil Switzer (Ernie), Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse

Oscar Emmanuel Fabela (Cousin Julio), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Peter Hilton (Tilden), Buried Child, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Psalms Salazar (Veronica), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Will Martella (Dean/Devin), Gloria, Chance Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical

Angel Correa (Vice Principal Douglas Panch), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Blake Rhiner (Frank Churchill), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Carolyn Lupin (Rona Lisa Peretti), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Clayton Michael Walker (Leaf Coneybear), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Cynthia C. Espinoza (Mrs. Elton), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Haven Hanson (Lumiere), Beauty and the Beast, Jstage

Jeff Lowe (George Knightley), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Laura M. Hathaway (Beggar Woman), Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Luc Clopton (Robert Martin), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Sadie Alexander (Harriet Smith), Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

Other Desert Cities, Newport Theatre Arts Center

Gloria, Chance Theater

The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse

33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Once, Curtis Theatre

All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Outstanding Costume Design

Bruce Goodrich, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Christopher Aceves, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Haven Hanson, Beauty and the Beast, Jstage

Marci Alberti, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist

Tom Phillips & Larry Watts, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Lighting Design

Axiom Cutler, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Heather Harless, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends With ‘A’ Productions

Kara Ramlow, Alma, Chance Theater

Kris Kataoka, Once, Curtis Theatre

Masako Tobaru, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Christopher Scott Murillo, Alma, Chance Theater

Jon Gaw, Once, Curtis Theatre

Kristin Campbell Coyne, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater

Michael Serna, Killer Joe, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Teddy Pagee, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Sound Design

Eric Backus, Gloria, Chance Theater

James Markoski, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Lia Weed, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Melanie Falcón, Alma, Chance Theater

Thor Fay, Once, Curtis Theatre

Outstanding Choreography

Charna Lopez, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Jennifer Kornswiet, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Kelsie Blackwell, Once, Curtis Theatre

Mo Goodfellow, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Sabrina Harper, Alice by Heart, No Square Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Christopher W. Smith, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Jennifer Schniepp, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist

Lex Leigh, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Lex Leigh, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Patrick Copeland, Once, Curtis Theatre

Outstanding Projection Design

Jonathan Infante, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends With ‘A’ Productions

Kristin Campbell Coyne and James Markoski, Jane Austen’s Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater

Nick Santiago, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chance Theater

Nick Santiago, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater

Victoria Serra, 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Prop Design

Amanda Hallman and Colin Lawrence, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends With ‘A’ Productions, Properties Designer

Bebe Herrera, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater, Props Director

Bonnie-Lyn Montano, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist, Properties Designer

Jim Lowe & Kelsey Lowe, Puffs, Alchemy Theatre Company, Props Master

Joe Lauderdale, The Children, The Wayward Artist, Properties Designer

Outstanding Fight Direction

David Rodriguez, Killer Joe, Costa Mesa Playhouse, Fight Director

Martin Noyes, Alma, Chance Theater, Fight Director

Matthew M. Hayashi, Abyss, The Larking House, Fight Director

Outstanding Wig/Hair Design

Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Larking House, Hair Designer

Cliff Senior, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse, Wig Designer

Jeff Weeks, A Doll’s House, Part 2, STAGEStheatre, Wig and Hair Designer

Notable Outstanding Achievement

Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Larking House, Makeup Designer

Craig Holland, Birdbrain, The Wayward Artist, Playwright

Eric Eberwein, Peace Be With You, The Wayward Artist, Playwright

Genevieve Kauper, Abyss, The Larking House, Makeup Designer

Sarah Leonard, Into the Woods, Jstage, Puppet Designer

