Nominations Announced For The 8th Annual Jerry Herman Awards

Today, The Nederlander Organization and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced the nominees for THE 8TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.

This celebrated annual awards show will take place at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 7pm. The Master of Ceremonies and panel of judges for this year's event will be announced next week.

Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are now available for purchase directly through the Arts Administration points of contact affiliated with each of the nominated high schools. Students, friends, and families are encouraged to reach out to their school's respective contact regarding availability, prices, and links to purchase.

Each year, THE Jerry Herman AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year's show will feature performances from Chadwick School (Mamma Mia!), California School of the Arts (Newsies), L.A. County High School of the Arts (Once on this Island), and Oak Park High School (The Music Man).

THE 8TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando. Director John Bowab serves as production consultant and John Galo returns as Production Stage Manager.

All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted Jimmy Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.

Nominations for the 8th Annual Jerry Herman Awards

During a seven month period this school year, 36 eligible high school productions were attended by adjudicators and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, much like Broadway's Tony Awards. The list of nominees for the 8th Annual Jerry Herman AWARDS are:

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

California School for the Arts | Newsies

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family

Beverly Hills High School | Mamma Mia!

Village Christian School | The Music Man

Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday

University High School | Once on this Island

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Village Christian School | The Music Man

Monrovia High School | In The Heights

Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz

Windward School | Guys and Dolls

Milken Community | Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

de Toledo HS | 9 to 5

Chadwick School | Mamma Mia!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

de Toledo HS | 9 to 5

Crescenta Valley HS | The Addams Family

Covina High School | Rent (School Edition)

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family

Santa Monica HS | Side Show

Immaculate Heart HS | Anything Goes

Providence HS | Newsies

St. Monica HS | How to Succeed in Business

BEST ORCHESTRA

Hamilton High School | Hairspray

Calabasas HS | Chicago

John Burroughs HS | West Side Story

Crescenta Valley HS | The Addams Family

Redondo Union HS | Into the Woods

Oakwood School | Chicago

BEST ENSEMBLE OR CHORUS

L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island

Oakwood School | Chicago

Whitney HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Crescenta Valley HS | The Addams Family

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family

Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz

Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Archer School for Girls | 25th Annual Spelling Bee

BEST MUSICAL STAGING & CHOREOGRAPHY

California School for the Arts | Newsies

L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island

Louisville HS | Curtains

Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION

Oak Park HS | The Music Man

Village Christian School | The Music Man

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

Grace Brethren HS | You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday

Notre Dame Academy | Newsies

Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

BEST TECHNICAL CREW

Oak Park HS | The Music Man

New Roads School | Chicago

Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz

West Covina HS | Bright Star

Westmark HS | Grease

Village Christian School | The Music Man

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Whitney HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

TJ Vernon as Cogsworth

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family

Chase McPherson as Lurch

Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz

Mac Ballewag as Professor Marvel / Wizard

Redondo Union HS | Into the Woods

Thunder Bird as Mysterious Man

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

Kijana Blount as Sonny

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday

Gannon Ripchik as Mike

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Village Christian School | The Music Man

Sabrina Del Rey as Amaryllis

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

Angie Bele-Portillo as Daniela

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday

Lily Daugherty as Savannah

HArts Academy | The Drowsy Chaperone

Jasmine Moreno as Kitty

L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island

Adina Aaron as Asaka

Oak Park HS | The Music Man

Samantha Heller as Mrs. Paroo

Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz

Chloe Johnson as Aunt Em / Glinda

Providence HS | Newsies

Sabrina Williams as Race

NO SMALL PARTS AWARD

Oakwood School | Chicago

Lola Bode as June

HArts Academy | The Drowsy Chaperone

Fernando Maldonado as Gangster #2

de Toledo HS | 9 to 5

Sam Davidson as Dwayne

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family

Jovanni Pham as Featured Dancer

Wildwood HS | Les Miserables

Leo Kurland as Bishop

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

Mason Tyler as Piragua Guy

BEST PRODUCTION

New Roads School | Chicago

L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island

California School for the Arts | Newsies

John Burroughs HS | West Side Story

Monrovia HS | In the Heights

Oakwood School | Chicago

For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS would like to extend special thanks to Gilbert Smith and Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto with The Ricardo Montalban Theatre for use of their beautiful theatre for auditions, rehearsals, and our awards show performance.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 24th.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)

For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.





