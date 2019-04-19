Nominations Announced For The 8th Annual Jerry Herman Awards
Today, The Nederlander Organization and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced the nominees for THE 8TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.
This celebrated annual awards show will take place at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 7pm. The Master of Ceremonies and panel of judges for this year's event will be announced next week.
Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are now available for purchase directly through the Arts Administration points of contact affiliated with each of the nominated high schools. Students, friends, and families are encouraged to reach out to their school's respective contact regarding availability, prices, and links to purchase.
Each year, THE Jerry Herman AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year's show will feature performances from Chadwick School (Mamma Mia!), California School of the Arts (Newsies), L.A. County High School of the Arts (Once on this Island), and Oak Park High School (The Music Man).
THE 8TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando. Director John Bowab serves as production consultant and John Galo returns as Production Stage Manager.
All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted Jimmy Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.
Nominations for the 8th Annual Jerry Herman Awards
During a seven month period this school year, 36 eligible high school productions were attended by adjudicators and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, much like Broadway's Tony Awards. The list of nominees for the 8th Annual Jerry Herman AWARDS are:
BEST SCENIC DESIGN
California School for the Arts | Newsies
Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family
Beverly Hills High School | Mamma Mia!
Village Christian School | The Music Man
Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday
University High School | Once on this Island
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Village Christian School | The Music Man
Monrovia High School | In The Heights
Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz
Windward School | Guys and Dolls
Milken Community | Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
de Toledo HS | 9 to 5
Chadwick School | Mamma Mia!
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
de Toledo HS | 9 to 5
Crescenta Valley HS | The Addams Family
Covina High School | Rent (School Edition)
Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family
Santa Monica HS | Side Show
Immaculate Heart HS | Anything Goes
Providence HS | Newsies
St. Monica HS | How to Succeed in Business
BEST ORCHESTRA
Hamilton High School | Hairspray
Calabasas HS | Chicago
John Burroughs HS | West Side Story
Crescenta Valley HS | The Addams Family
Redondo Union HS | Into the Woods
Oakwood School | Chicago
BEST ENSEMBLE OR CHORUS
L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island
Oakwood School | Chicago
Whitney HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Crescenta Valley HS | The Addams Family
Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family
Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz
Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Archer School for Girls | 25th Annual Spelling Bee
BEST MUSICAL STAGING & CHOREOGRAPHY
California School for the Arts | Newsies
L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island
Louisville HS | Curtains
Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION
Oak Park HS | The Music Man
Village Christian School | The Music Man
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
Grace Brethren HS | You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday
Notre Dame Academy | Newsies
Santa Susana HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
BEST TECHNICAL CREW
Oak Park HS | The Music Man
New Roads School | Chicago
Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz
West Covina HS | Bright Star
Westmark HS | Grease
Village Christian School | The Music Man
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Whitney HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
TJ Vernon as Cogsworth
Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family
Chase McPherson as Lurch
Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz
Mac Ballewag as Professor Marvel / Wizard
Redondo Union HS | Into the Woods
Thunder Bird as Mysterious Man
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
Kijana Blount as Sonny
Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday
Gannon Ripchik as Mike
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Village Christian School | The Music Man
Sabrina Del Rey as Amaryllis
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
Angie Bele-Portillo as Daniela
Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences | Freaky Friday
Lily Daugherty as Savannah
HArts Academy | The Drowsy Chaperone
Jasmine Moreno as Kitty
L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island
Adina Aaron as Asaka
Oak Park HS | The Music Man
Samantha Heller as Mrs. Paroo
Chaminade College Prep HS | The Wizard of Oz
Chloe Johnson as Aunt Em / Glinda
Providence HS | Newsies
Sabrina Williams as Race
NO SMALL PARTS AWARD
Oakwood School | Chicago
Lola Bode as June
HArts Academy | The Drowsy Chaperone
Fernando Maldonado as Gangster #2
de Toledo HS | 9 to 5
Sam Davidson as Dwayne
Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Addams Family
Jovanni Pham as Featured Dancer
Wildwood HS | Les Miserables
Leo Kurland as Bishop
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
Mason Tyler as Piragua Guy
BEST PRODUCTION
New Roads School | Chicago
L.A. County HS for the Arts | Once on this Island
California School for the Arts | Newsies
John Burroughs HS | West Side Story
Monrovia HS | In the Heights
Oakwood School | Chicago
For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS would like to extend special thanks to Gilbert Smith and Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto with The Ricardo Montalban Theatre for use of their beautiful theatre for auditions, rehearsals, and our awards show performance.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 24th.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)
For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.
For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.