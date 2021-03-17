NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Hosts Conversation With Director and Producer Julie Anne Robinson

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles for a conversation with director and producer Julie Anne Robinson. They will discuss her award-winning career in directing, her work on the Netflix hit BRIDGERTON, and the current television landscape and development.

Julie Anne Robinson is a BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated director in addition to her success as a producer. She began her career in the UK, quickly becoming a significant force in the US market as well. In total, Julie Anne has 12 network pilots to her name and has brought some 7 series to air in the US.

Most recently, she kicked off the first Shondaland production for Netflix, BRIDGERTON, having developed and produced THE CATCH with Shondaland previously. Her recent directing and development work also includes NBC comedy series I FEEL BAD with Amy Poehler in addition to an upcoming drama with Sky.

Her American television credits include a variety of shows including CASTLE ROCK (Hulu), ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA (Showtime), I'M DYING UP HERE (Showtime), THE LAST TYCOON (Amazon), MASTERS OF SEX, NURSE JACKIE, BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, SCANDAL, MANHATTAN, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, GREY'S ANATOMY and more.

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/march2021/play/605126d23555542dbffa9b6e

Date | Time:

March 19th, 2021 | 3:00pm PT - 4:30pm PT