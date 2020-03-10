New West Symphony Connects 4,000 Students To Music With Interactive Concerts

New West Symphony will present its annual Symphonic Adventures concerts on March 18, providing Ventura County third, fourth and fifth graders with a live, interactive concert experience.

For many of the more than 4,000 students who will attend, this program provides their first opportunity to hear classical music, aiming to inspire a life-long appreciation. Students have been preparing to participate in these concerts for several weeks with free workbooks and free music instruction training for teachers provided by New West Symphony. During the program, students will be introduced to the symphony, its conductor and the elements of music. Children will have the opportunity to participate in the program through singing, clapping and playing along on recorders with Symphony musicians during the concert.

On Wednesday, March 18 at 10 and 11:30 a.m., thousands of students will fill the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Fred Kavli Theater for this one-of-a-kind musical experience. Each 50-minute concert supports New West Symphony's goal to bring orchestral music to children in a time when many schools don't have the funds to provide music education programs. Symphonic Adventures is presented in partnership with Carnegie Hall's Link Up program, which provides free, high-quality, curriculum that New West Symphony engaged teachers to implement into their classrooms.

These interactive concerts will be led by New West Symphony Grammy -winning Music Director Maestro Michael Christie, along with narrator David Castillo, a Los Angeles-area baritone who has been featured by LA Opera and LA Philharmonic.

For more information visit NewWestSymphony.org





