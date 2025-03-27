New Television Festival to Debut in August 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Televerse, a brand-new immersive festival experience for both industry insiders and fans of television, the world’s most popular entertainment universe, from Aug. 14-16, 2025, at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE.

The Television Academy, representing the largest and most inclusive group of industry professionals of any television industry organization, is uniquely positioned to explore Television “outside the box” with extraordinary access to today’s top creators and storytellers, dynamic panels featuring this year’s Emmy-nominated programs and stars, and behind-the-scenes trade secrets of celebrated shows at the inaugural three-day festival.

Plans are underway with partners at every studio, network, platform and with innovative tech companies to present insider discussions, meet-and-greets, interactive exhibits, premieres and previews of upcoming programs.

Televerse will celebrate television’s innovative storytellers and beloved content, providing attendees with an unprecedented opportunity to look at television beyond flatscreens and into the future — gaining access and understanding of the creative and development processes behind their favorite programs, the intersection of technology and imagination, the strategy behind key business decisions, and future innovations.

For the first time, Emmy voters attending Televerse will have access to Television Academy-sanctioned “For Your Consideration” panels featuring this year’s Emmy nominees in key program categories prior to the final round of Emmy voting.

Televerse will also offer insights from award-winning artisans and craftspeople and exclusive previews of new programming. An immersive event space will give attendees an interactive way to experience television and close the distance between creators and fans.

Attendees can pre-register by May 30, 2025, at televerse.com to be the first to receive news and additional information and get 24-hour advance notice whenever new panels are added or open for registration, allowing them a first chance to purchase passes and secure seats.

