New Play Reading Series The Crossover Series Performs March 8

On March 8th, 2020, Owl & Pussycat Theatre Co. and Eastern Bridge Theatre Troupe present the first edition of The Crossover Series with a free play reading of Ashes, Ashes by Kevin Christopher Snipes, featuring performances by Anna Rak, Ashley Ford, Jose Infante, Vinn Sander and directed by Karen Louisa Linton - Molly Malone's Pub, 575 S. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 at 4:30pm.

Los Angeles based OP Theatre Co & New York based Easter Bridge Theatre conceived of The Crossover Series as a platform for both the artistic development of diverse artists making the transition from East to West Coast and the celebration of new works making the transition from the written page to stage/screen and ultimately, full production.

Eastern Bridge Theatre Troupe operates on the idea that there are many unheard stories to be told that miss their chance to take flight. By creating the bridge for foreign artists within and outside of the United States, EBTT nurtures experiences which motivate work that is revealing, significant and provocative.

OP Theatre Co aims to create theatre that is both playful & serious, entertaining & thought provoking and always daring. To learn more visit: www.optheatreco.com





