New Play RECONSIDER ME By Jeff Dinnell To Enjoy Its World Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022

20 Milligrams Theatre Company has announced that Elephant Theater Company and Sacred Fools alum Marisa O'Brien will be at the helm of the world premiere of RECONSIDER ME by playwright Jeff Dinnell. The show will run in June at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre as part of Hollywood Fringe Festival.

A motley crew of actor friends gather at a mountain retreat to bury... err, plant... one of their own. Randy's star was rising fast when he was suddenly felled by an undiagnosed heart condition. His surviving partner, Madi, seems curiously at-peace with the loss, tossing around quotes from Socrates and Epictetus, to the confoundment of her comrades. Is she in denial or in possession of genuine spiritual enlightenment?

Meanwhile, Kevin and Cameron are best friends from a time gone-by who once toyed with the idea of a romantic relationship but went on to lose touch and partner up with others. Added to the mix are TV stars Collette Stone and Dr. Brad, who may have been involved in a love triangle with the deceased; Jane, a pregnant spouse with deep suspicions of her husband; and a strange and mysterious new philosophy-of-life called "Naoism."

The cast includes Madeleine Hernandez, Justin Powell, Madeline Blue, Zach Mendez, Erica Parrish, and Jeff Dinnell.

A motley crew of actor friends gather to bury - errr... plant - one of their own. Randy's star was rising fast when he suddenly died of an undiagnosed heart condition. But, hey, that's okay, isn't it? RECONSIDER ME is a funny and affecting play that asks what it means to live a "considered life."

Running June 2 - 25 at Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N McCadden Place, Hollywood. For more information visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6607.