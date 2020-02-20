New Play Announced At The Autry: LYING WITH BADGERS By Native Voices

The only Equity theatre company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing new work by Native American artists, Native Voices presents the world premiere of Lying with Badgers by Jason Grasl (Blackfeet).



In this new comedy, a magically charged world is ignited by wise-cracking spirit animals brought to life by puppets as estranged brothers of the Blackfeet Nation are pitted against one another in a fierce debate over the personal and economic issues Native people face today on their sovereign land. While exploiting mineral rights could provide economic relief for the tribe, it could also destroy sacred land. Traditions are challenged, allegiances are tested, and long-buried secrets are forced into light in this dark comedy.



"Perhaps the most surprising thing about Lying with Badgers is how the production is both moving and humorous," said Randy Reinholz (Choctaw), Director and Producing Artistic Director. "The animals, all enacted by puppets, are voices of the spirit world, guiding the lead character to the vital discoveries he needs to navigate the land of Badger-Two Medicine. The animals lead the Blackfeet characters to love, understanding, balance, and acceptance."



This year's production follows Native Voices' appointment of DeLanna Studi (Cherokee) as the new Co-Artistic Director of Native Voices. Studi's hiring furthers the theatre company's commitment to developing the next generation of Indigenous writers, directors, producers, and performers. Studi will be joining Producing Artistic Director Reinholz as he transitions-along with co-founder and Producing Executive Director, Jean Bruce Scott-into emeritus roles with Native Voices.



For reservations and additional information, please visit TheAutry.org/NativeVoices.





