New Musicals Inc. Holds Open Auditions For Musical Theatre Bookwriters, Lyricists, and Composers

New Musicals Inc. is now accepting applicants to its 2020-21 Musical Theatre Writers' Workshop. Musical theatre writers, lyricists, and composers are invited to audition for the famed workshop, hosted Academy for New Musical Theatre at NMI.

This workshop is in its fourth decade of helping musical theatre writers hone their craft. Throughout the decades, the writers' workshop has trained over 400 writers, who have gone on to created hundreds of successful musicals all across the country and the world.

Bookwriters, lyricists, and composers interested in joining the Core Curriculum for the 2020/21 season are invited to audition by taking part in the September and October sessions. (September 26 & 27; October 17 & 18; from 2:30pm to 6:30pm PST on each day). Participants can attend in person in North Hollywood, or via video conferencing.

"Fortuitously, we're ready to host this workshop 100% online," says Executive Director Scott Guy, "because we have been offering our curriculum via online video conferencing for a while now. Over the last few years we have had participants from San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis, Detroit, Pittsburg, New York, and even as far away as Switzerland, Singapore, Bangkok, and New Zealand."

The audition period in September and October is an opportunity for potential participants to assess whether or not the intensive and professional program is a good fit for them. "We'll put all applicants on collaborative teams in September, and give them assignments that are due in October," says Elise Dewsberry, Artistic Director of New Musicals Inc., "After the October session, we will evaluate whether or not the Core Curriculum is the right place for everyone."

The heart of the writers' workshop at ANMT is the Core Curriculum, in which composers, bookwriters and lyricists are matched together in different teams each month, and each month write a song or a scene based on an assigned text. The curriculum studies both contemporary and historical musicals, giving writers and composers the chance to create traditional and cutting-edge musicals, while studying contemporary variations of timeless ballads, charm songs, comedy songs and musical scenes.

In the late spring, writers are teamed for a 15 minute musical, produced by NMI in July of 2021. "In the past twenty-five years, the 15-minute musicals have been produced in a live professional theatre," explains Guy, "But this year we've migrated the musicals to soundstages, greenscreen, and individual remote locations. We try to retain the live element in each of our shoots. Who knows what will be happening in summer of 2021? All we know is that the show must go on!"

Bookwriters, lyricists and composers must apply online to reserve a space for the September auditions at www.nmi.org/curriculum, which will take place on Saturday, September 26th at 2:30pm. We anticipate being able to host the auditions simultaneously both online and in-person at NMI, 5628 Vineland Avenue, North Hollywood, California, 91601, pending health and safety issues.

Current college students and recent grads can inquire about the possibility of student discounts (pending funding).

For more information, visit www.nmi.org and click on CURRICULUM. The direct link is: http://www.nmi.org/curriculum/.

