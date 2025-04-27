Neurodiverse Theater Ensemble Premieres OUT OF OUR HEADS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Miracle Project Live: Out of Our Heads is a bold, original sketch comedy show created and performed by a dynamic neurodiverse ensemble of young adults. Developed through improvisation, collaboration, and lived experience, the show celebrates the quirks, musings, and imaginations inside us all - with scenes, songs, and spontaneous moments full of humor, creativity, and heart. Performances take place on May 9 and May 10 at The Pico Theater, 10508 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Out of Our Heads shines a light on the funny, surprising, and sometimes chaotic thoughts that swirl through our minds - and transforms them into art. From laugh-out-loud moments to heartfelt connections, the show invites audiences to see themselves, and each other, a little more clearly.

In a world that often feels divided, Out of Our Heads offers a joyful reminder: the things we keep in our heads - our worries, our joys, our quirks - are often the very things that connect us.

The Miracle Project is an award-winning, fully inclusive theater, film, and expressive arts organization that supports neurodivergent, disabled, and non-disabled individuals in developing communication, self-esteem, and life skills through the arts. Now celebrating over 20 years of groundbreaking inclusive programming, The Miracle Project continues to expand the definition of who gets to be seen, heard, and celebrated onstage.

ASL interpretation will be available for the performance at 7:30 PM on Friday, May 9th. The Pico Theater is ADA accessible and has ample accessible seating available. Neurodivergent audience members are also warmly welcomed. TMP is committed to providing a supportive, inclusive environment for all guests.

