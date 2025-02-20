Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Confirm Initiative to Raise Funds for Los Angeles Fire Relief

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced an initiative to help raise wildfire recovery funds for the Los Angeles area in advance of their first-ever show at the Kia Forum on Friday, February 21. The show, part of the band’s milestone first arena run, will feature support sets from Waxahatchee and Iron And Wine. All proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go to the Musicares Fire Relief Fund.

Three winners will receive two VIP seats, passes to the Forum Club and will each be invited backstage with a friend to meet Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Waxahatchee and Iron And Wine. All three winners will also receive a signed Gibson guitar from the bands. Enter to win here and donate to the Musicares Fire Relief Fund here. No purchase is necessary to win.

In addition, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, in partnership with Greater Good Music and Dream Center LA, have purchased a mobile food pantry for those who lost their homes to the Los Angeles fires—truckloads of food, water and pet supplies will be available on the streets of the city, with those living in hotels and shelters able to drive or walk up to receive meals.

Greater Good Music partners with music artists to give mobile food pantries to people in disaster zones—recent partnerships include Ringo Star and Def Leppard for those affected by the Los Angeles fires and Green Day, who donated emergency food to those affected by the Maui fires. Greater Good is currently feeding 1,200 people in Los Angeles weekly.

The second leg of the band’s first arena tour will see stops at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, a slew of performances in Canada, including at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and a landmark show at Madison Square Garden. The first leg of the arena tour saw electric performances at Red Rocks, Chicago’s United Center, and St. Paul’s Excel Center. Pioneer Press praised Rateliff’s “twangy voice exploding out of guitars and keyboards and horns into roaring, soaring choruses”.

The tour caps off another highlight year for the band, which saw two #1s: “Heartless” and “Call Me (Whatever You Like)” from their critically acclaimed fourth full-length studio album, South of Here, both topped the Adult Alternative Chart, marking their 7th and 8th #1s to date. The album is out now via Stax—listen here. See the band perform “Heartless” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert here and an excerpt from their special on the Howard Stern Show here.

Additionally, Rateliff has been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, the first artist to hold such a role at the legendary festival since Pete Seeger. The position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

SOUTH OF HERE TOUR—NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

February 13—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

February 15—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

February 16—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

February 18—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort ±

February 21—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum ± #

February 22—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ±

March 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place~

March 13—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome~

March 15—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre~

March 18—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center~

March 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center~

March 21—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena~

March 22—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre~

March 23—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun~

March 27—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

March 28—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 29—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

+with support from Gregory Alan Isakov

*with support from Charley Crockett

±with support from Iron & Wine

#with support from Waxahatchee

~with support from The Teskey Brothers

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

Comments