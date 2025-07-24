Nate Corddry, Mia Barron and More to Star in EUREKA DAY at Pasadena Playhouse

Performances will run from Wednesday, September 10, 2025 – Sunday, October 5, 2025.
The cast has been revealed for Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Jonathan Spector’s 2025 Tony Award-winning Eureka Day (September 10 – October 5, 2025,) directed by Teddy Bergman (Broadway’s KPOP, New York City Center Encores! Urinetown).
The cast of Eureka Day includes Mia Barron (Broadway’s Coast of Utopia, Lincoln Center’s The Coast Starlight) as Suzanne, Cherise Boothe (Signature Theatre’s Fabulation, Geffen Playhouse’s Barbeque) as Carina, Camille Chen (Renfield, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Meiko, Nate Corddry (Sugar on AppleTV+, Barry, Perry Mason) as Eli, and Rick Holmes (Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher, Broadway’s The Visit) as Don.
The creative team includes Wilson Chin (Scenic Designer), Denitsa Bliznakova (Costume Designer), Elizabeth Harper (Lighting Designer), John Nobori (Sound Designer), and David Bengali (Projections Designer), with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA).
In Eureka Day, when a mumps outbreak hits a progressive private school in Berkeley, the well-meaning PTA descends into full-blown chaos trying to create a perfectly inclusive vaccination policy. Spoiler: it does not go well… As passive-aggression turns into hysterical meltdown, Eureka Day brilliantly taps into the current American moment. Time Out New York calls Eureka Day “comic gold”.
Videos