Nanette Fabray's 1949 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for LOVE LIFE to be Auctioned
This very early Tony award is from the 3rd annual event, held on April 24, 1949, when the design of the Tony award medallion was first introduced.
The 1949 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Music awarded to Nanette Fabray in "Love Life," will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on October 27, 2022. Interested bidders may participate in the auction online.
Nanette Fabray overcame severe hearing loss to become one of the most prominent actresses and entertainers in the 1940's and 1950's. In 1949, the 28-year old Fabray received the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical" for her role in "Love Life." It was Fabray's seventh Broadway show after receiving critical acclaim in Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn's "High Button Shoes" in 1948. She became a household name in the 1950's as Sid Caesar's comic sidekick on CBS's prime-time show, "Caesar's Hour."
This very early Tony award is from the 3rd annual event, held on April 24, 1949, when the design of the Tony award medallion was first introduced, showing the comedy and tragedy masks on the front, and a profile portrait of Antoinette Perry in relief on the reverse.
Bidding for the Tony begins at $5,000.
About Nate D. Sanders Auctions
An industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions has conducted auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now holds major auctions on a monthly basis. Owner Nate Sanders is recognized for his knowledge of sports, historical and Hollywood memorabilia. To learn more visit natedsanders.com
October 24, 2022
